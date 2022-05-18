Area schools named winners of $300K in fitness equipment

PIERRE — Sturgis Williams Middle School, Newell School and Custer Elementary School have each been awarded $100,000 in fitness equipment as winners of the DON’T QUIT Fitness Center campaign.
The award comes from fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.
“There were so many great applications that really showed how South Dakota schools are making fitness a priority. Congratulations to the three winning schools,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in making the announcement Tuesday. “And thank you to Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for their generous support of our students, their families, and our schools.”
Exercising builds both physical and mental strength, Noem said.
“We want South Dakota to be a leader in teaching kids the building blocks to health and wellness throughout their lives,” she said.
Steinfeld, who chairs the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), said he reached out to Gov. Noem earlier this year about a public-private partnership to provide the fitness center equipment free of charge through the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign. By the end of this year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to schools in 40 states with plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of South Dakota. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Gov. Kristi Noem, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of South Dakota’s kids first,” Steinfeld said. “These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.”
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the winning schools will be in the fall.
Each fitness center is financed through public-private partnerships with companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment.
