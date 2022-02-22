Area schools affected by weather

BLACK HILLS – Due to the bitter cold weather, the Lead-Deadwood School District will not have school today. The Meade, Belle Fourche, and Newell School districts will have a two-hour late start.
For parents in the Newell School District who have preschool screening prior to 10 a.m. need to call the elementary school office at (605) 456-0102 to reschedule.
