Area ranchers keeping an eye on their livelihood

SPEARFISH — In a state where cattle outnumber people 4 to 1, South Dakota ranks among the top 10 states in the country for cattle inventory and cattle sales, according to the USDA website. The Census of Agriculture released in April 2021, counted almost 4 million head of cattle and calves in South Dakota, which generated over $3 billion dollars in sales. The industry has a major economic impact on every person in our state, but there’s a real knowledge gap about the business when it comes to those who live in town and those that are actively involved in ranching.
So we reached out to four area ranchers and asked the question: When a winter storm hits our state, how does it impact our neighbors in the cattle ranching business? And how does Diaz compare to Winter Storm Atlas that struck in early October 2013?
Carson Sleep
Sleep Ranch, between Spearfish and Wyoming border.
The Sleep Ranch received close to 36 inches with drifts 4 - 5 1/2 feet high
“We try to not feed a lot of hay until Christmas time, to allocate and make sure we have enough to get through the winter,” said Sleep. “With this storm we are feeding a lot earlier, and feeding more than we typically would to help keep the cattle warm.
“We have lots of cover, shelter belts, draws and coulees for the cattle to take cover,” said Sleep. Part of a rancher’s chores during a winter storm is checking on the cows, which includes feeding them, breaking ice in water tanks so they can drink, and simply observing their overall demeanor. “Our cows are doing alright, they are happy and content,” said Sleep.
Comparing this storm to Atlas, Sleep noted it’s a different time of year. During Atlas, in early October 2013, the Sleep operation still had their cattle grazing in the Hills, so the logistics of checking on them and getting feed to them were significant. The cattle also didn’t have their thicker, winter hair coats on yet, making the cold temperatures at that time much more difficult on the animals.
The cattle have been at the ranch west of Spearfish since mid-October. Sleep said, “We move snow to get to the cows, and then drive out and feed them. We just keep checking water tanks and breaking ice so they can drink,” noting it’s much easier on the livestock and on the people caring for them during this storm.
Tom Swan
Angus cattle ranch east of Newell
“This (Thursday) is far and away the worst day we’ve had during this storm.
“But right here at the ranch, I don’t have a fraction of the snow I had during Atlas,” said Tom Swan about his Angus cattle operation east of Newell. He estimates they have only about 7-8 inches of snow, but the reduced visibility from blowing snow is what is making their chores tough today. “You have to stop the tractor and wait to see where the path is before you move ahead again,” said Swan.
“Everything (beef calves) is weaned and more weather acclimated than during Atlas,” said Swan. Noting that their cattle are taking shelter in wind breaks and ravines, but coming out for feed. “A rule of thumb, is that cattle need 3% of their body weight in dry matter feed, per day.”
So for example, a 1,200-pound cow needs 36 pounds of dry matter feed each day. When we get weather like this, you need to increase their feed closer to 4%, in order to feed their internal furnace so-to-speak, to keep to them warm.”
When Swan and his wife Karen went out to feed today, he said they are seeing snow on the backs of the cattle, which is a good sign because that means they have a good body condition and they are well insulated to withstand the cold temperatures. “We’re in good shape. Our cattle will be fine,” said Swan.
Riley and Jimmie Kammerer Ranch located in southern Meade County
Commercial cow/calf grazing operation
When asked about the impact of winter Storm Diaz, Jimmie Kammerer replied, “We’re not that bad here at our ranch.” Kammerer and her husband Riley, own and operate the Riley and Jimmie Kammerer Ranch, a commercial cow/calf grazing operation located in southern Meade County.
“As ranchers, we know how to take care of our livestock,” stated Kammerer. “It’s important for people to understand we are providing our animals with what they need to survive during a storm like this.”
That includes providing ample food, access to water, and shelter from the wind is paramount. “My husband (Riley) went out this morning but chose to not feed because it would draw the cattle out of shelter. Then there is a possibility they won’t go back.” They will wait to feed later in the day, when conditions may improve.
“Midwest cattle are adapted to our harsh environment. They grow a winter coat and have a fat cover that insulates them from the harsh winter weather,” said Kammerer, also noting that when cattle ruminant it generates internal heat.
“I think it’s worth noting that the meteorologists did not predict Atlas until it was too late to better prepare livestock for its impact. I believe now they over forecast weather events trying to avoid making that mistake again. I don’t hold them responsible for the devastation following Atlas. It was a 100-year storm that none of us are likely to experience again in our lifetime. I would rather be over prepared than have regrets,” said Kammerer when asked to compare winter storm Diaz to Atlas in 2013.
Cody Kloeckl
Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch, SW of Buffalo
“It’s brutal today. (Thursday) I was in pretty good shape, but not today,” said Cody Kloeckl, ranch manager for the Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch, a buffalo and cattle operation located about 10 miles southwest of Buffalo. As the winter storm winds intensified Thursday, blowing snow was coming in waves, reducing the visibility at the ranch to 50-150 feet.
Kloeckl said their main priority is getting the beef calves up and out of the snow drifts, and keeping the buffalo inside the pasture.
In the summer-use pastures, where there are not deep creek bottoms, the ground is nearly clear of any snow. The wind is just blowing the snow away. The winter-use pastures they are currently utilizing have deeper ravines and creeks, so the snow drifts and piles into the creek bottoms, and that’s where the cattle instinctively want to try to take shelter, and it buries them in place.
“All the cattle are just huddling in a hole for what they think is shelter, and the snow just fills in around them, so we have to go in and dig them out,” said Kloeckl.
“Our buffalo are just laying down anywhere they please for shelter, and the snow surrounds them, but all they have to do is stand up, shake off the snow and they’re fine. They’re built for this kind of weather. The issue we’re having with them is that the drifting snow is basically making ramps over the fences, so the buffalo are able to roam out of the enclosures and the feeding pens.” Kloeckl said they are seeing snow drifts in their alleyways by their barns in the 7-10-foot range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.