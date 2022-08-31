Area bridges slated for repair, study

BELLE FOURCHE — Nine area bridges received funding for removal, replacement, or further study in Butte and Meade counties.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the funding Monday.
Doug Kinniburgh, local government engineer for the DOT, said the grants fully pay for the removal, replacement, or engineering study of the bridges.
• In Butte County, the replacement of a bridge on Old Highway 212 located northeast of Newell was approved. Built in 1950, the sub-structure of the bridge is rated in poor condition. Kinniburgh said the cost to replace the bridge is estimated to be approximately $976,000.
• In Meade County, the bridge slated for removal is on Brehm Road located 29 miles east and 15 miles south of Sturgis. Constructed in 1935, the bridge has been closed for some time. The sub-structure is rated in poor condition and the super-structure is in critical condition, Kinniburgh said. He said the cost estimate to remove it is approximately $90,000.
The work will be fully funded by federal dollars for both bridges.
Additionally, seven area bridges will be studied for repair with preliminary engineering grants thanks to the Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) program.
• In Belle Fourche, the bridge over Hay Creek on 10th Avenue received a BIG grant. Kinniburgh said the bridge is technically a culvert, but it meets the state’s definition of being a bridge. Built in 1961, it is rated in moderate condition with the culvert itself having sustained damage, likely in a flood.
Butte County bridges funded for preliminary engineering grants include:
• The bridge over Dry Creek on Youngberg Road southeast of Newell. The bridge, built in 1945, has a load limit posted on it as its super-structure and sub-structure are rated in poor condition.
• The bridge over Indian Creek on Mail Road northwest of Nisland. Built in 1940, its super-structure is rated in poor condition.
Meade County bridges funded for preliminary engineering grants include:
• A bridge on Hereford Road east of Sturgis. It was built in 1960 and is in fair condition, but it does have posted load limits.
• A bridge southwest of Maurine on Opal Road over Horse Creek. It was built in 1995 and is in fair condition, but it too has load limits posted on it. Kinniburgh said it may have sustained damage in a flood.
• A bridge on Corral Road over Pine Creek east of Union Center. It was constructed in 1966 and is in fair condition, but it does have load limits posted.
• And a bridge of Gravel Road northeast of Sturgis. Constructed in 1930, its super-structure is in serious condition, and it too has load limits posted.
Kinniburgh said the preliminary engineering grants
