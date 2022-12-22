OPINION — South Dakota is not accommodating to the weak of heart nor those opposed to occasional bouts of weather induced suffering.
In the summers it can crack the skulls of the frail with baseball-sized hail. The winds can lift rooves, and lightning fill the air.
Droughts can last for years, and fires will scorch thousands of acres of timber or prairie with little thought to those who flee the flames.
But it is the winter storms that crush the hopeful souls of the uninitiated.
Last week’s storm packed wave after wave of drifting snow. Realtors call it the “banana belt,” when they show homes, and say that this area never suffers the severity nor extremes of the rugged country to the north nor of the prairies to the east.
But last week’s snows trapped semis for days along I-90 and the drifts reached all the way to the tops of their cabs.
How can anyone be expected to tolerate weather so intense that even tractor trailers are crippled and abandoned? Is anyone built for this?
Comments from semi drivers answered that question and perhaps gave the best example of how we all should cope.
They settled in and enjoyed the hospitality of the local workers that were trapped there with them and made lifelong friends.
Those of us vested with generations of family buried here, hesitate to mention South Dakota’s best kept secret to new arrivals.
It would be like unwrapping someone else’s Christmas present and telling them what is inside.
None of us can survive the weather here on our own.
You might make it a few years if you buy the right equipment and the seasons takes a swing towards the mild, but live here long enough and you will need the helpful hand of a kind and generous neighbor.
I get a bit misty-eyed remembering the times that Jeff Sleep swung down my long and winding drive pushing aside the waist-deep snows with a tractor that was four times as large as the one I could afford.
In short order he was able to accomplish what would have taken me days.
He made us safe and allowed me to sleep through the night without fear of an unexpected illness or accident that might require a quick trip to town.
A drive that the deep snows would have certainly hindered.
Or the helpful hand of Tim Ingalls who alone among all of my friends had the best idea of where I might be lost during that early fall blizzard.
My phone had died early on during that evening’s hunt.
I was soaked through to the skin, exhausted, and still miles from my vehicle when the welcome lights of his pickup pierced though the falling clouds of snow to find me long after everyone else would have given up and hoped for the best.
I hadn’t even formally met the adult members of the Wilen family before the spring blizzard five years ago.
I’d only talked to their polite and respectful children when they happened to be playing out and about on the county road, occasionally nodding to their mother’s if they happened to be out taking a ladies walk in the afternoon.
When my teenaged son defied my best advice and buried his pickup deep in a 100-yard drift, they came with their excavators and dug him out without a single call.
They came just because they could make out the lights of someone in need.
If you are new to the area and you want to feel the pulse of South Dakota’s generational kinship, keep your eyes open for a fundraiser designed to aid in the medical expenses of a local child or injured parent.
Arrive quietly and observe, introduce yourself to your neighbors, then follow their lead.
You will discover that a South Dakotan is built from the inside out. That caring and nurturing for others is our state’s greatest strength. It is our greatest gift.
Merry Christmas!
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
