BELLE FOURCHE — Nearly 200 Belle Fourche fifth and sixth graders celebrated the 149th National Arbor Day Thursday by planting a ceremonial tree on the southeast side of the middle school following a themed essay contest.
During the event, Mayor Gloria Landphere officially proclaimed Thursday National Arbor Day in Belle Fourche and encouraged community members to plant and care for trees in an effort to beautify our environment and improve the community’s quality of life.
Fifth-grade science teacher Ann Anderson proposed the optional assignment to the students for educational awareness about the nationally recognized holiday. Although the event has historically involved each fifth-grade class, this year, the sixth-grade class also participated due to the cancelation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top three essay contestants were awarded with certificates of appreciation and a check of $10 for third place winner Jason Tobacco, $15 for second place winner Alexa Stone, and $25 for first place winner Brahnson Brink.
