BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche fifth graders celebrated the 150th National Arbor Day Friday by planting a ceremonial tree on the southeast side of the middle school following a themed essay contest.
During the April 18 Belle Fourche City Council meeting, Mayor Randy Schmidt officially proclaimed Friday National Arbor Day in Belle Fourche and encouraged community members to plant and care for trees in an effort to beautify our environment and improve the community’s quality of life.
Fifth-grade science teacher Ann Anderson proposed the optional assignment to the students for educational awareness about the nationally recognized holiday.
The top three essay contestants were awarded with certificates of appreciation and checks from the Butte County Conservation District. The winners included third-place winner Ellie Kukuchka, who received a $10 prize; Ansley O’Brien, the second-place winner got $15; and the $25 first place prize went to winner Raina Reder.
