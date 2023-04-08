April 11 hearings for murder suspects postponed

BUFFALO — A pair of hearings for two northwest South Dakota men charged with murdering a Montana man over a child custody dispute have been postponed.
Sterling Brown of Camp Crook and Jake Burghduff of Ludlow were scheduled to appear in a Park County, Mont., courtroom on Tuesday, but defense lawyers for both men have asked for the initial appearances to be postponed, according to Prairie County Attorney Daniel Rice.
“Defense motions to continue on both,” Rice told the Pioneer on Wednesday.
Brown, 29, has been charged with deliberate homicide and arson. Montana authorities said he drove to Fallon, Mont., on Jan. 23, allegedly entered the apartment of Isaac Carrier, the ex-husband of his wife Katie Bivens, and shot and killed him. According to charging documents, Brown then set the apartment on fire before driving back to South Dakota.
Carrier, 30, was formerly married to Bivens, and was in a tense, at times violent custody battle over a son they had during their relationship. A custody hearing was set for Jan. 24 — the day after Carrier was shot to death in his apartment.
Burghduff, 21, has been charged with deliberate homicide, which was added last week to the original counts of arson and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Prosecutors announced last week they were adding the homicide charge after studying evidence in the case.
Burghduff’s lawyers, public defenders Hailey Forcella and Michael Haase, asked Judge Olivia Rieger to dismiss the homicide charge, but Rieger rejected that proposal on April 3, noting that the charge had not yet been formally entered into court records.
“As the court has not granted the State leave to amend the information, the amended information is unavailable to the Defendant to cite as grounds for dismissal at this time,” she wrote in a brief ruling released on April 3.
The next day, the amended charge was filed.
Burghduff allegedly told Montana Division of Criminal agents during a Feb. 7 interview at the Spearfish Police Station that he rode along with Brown, saw him take a handgun into Carrier’s apartment and witnessed the apartment building in flames when they drove away.
During the interview, Burghduff described his reaction as they left Fallon.
“Jake said, ‘I’m an accessory to this shit. And I just wanted to get drunk,’” according to the court filing. “When asked if he was sorry about what occurred, Jake said, ‘I understand why Sterling did it, but it’s pretty f—— up what … that it did happen, so. Yeah, I am sorry that I was part of that, and there’s probably … there’s better ways to go about that then killin’ a guy.’”
He faces potential prison sentences of up to 100 years for deliberate homicide, 20 years for arson and 10 years for tampering with evidence. All three charges carry potential fines of $50,000.
Brown, who is being defended by Lance Jasper, a Missoula, Mont., lawyer, faces up to 100 years in prison for deliberate homicide and 20 years for arson, as well as the $50,000 fines.
Burghduff entered a not-guilty plea to arson and tampering with evidence on Feb. 21. Brown also entered not-guilty pleas to his charges on that date.
Burghduff and Brown remain in the Dawson County Correctional Facility in Glendive, Mont. where they are kept in separate pods to prevent them from discussing the case. Brown is being held on a $1 million bond, while Burghduff’s bond is $250,000.
Montana Assistant Attorney Generals Dan Guzynski and Mike Gee are prosecuting the case with Rice.
The April 4 filing also contained a list of possible prosecution witnesses. They include Brown, Bivens, Montana DCI Agents Brad Tucker, Craig Baum and Ryan Eamon, Prairie County, Mont., Undersheriff John Arnold, Montana State Medical Examiner William Kemp, Grant Flunder, Matthew Dziurdzik and Delinda Frost as well as other potential witnesses.
