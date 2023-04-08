April 11 hearings for murder suspects postponed

BUFFALO — A pair of hearings for two northwest South Dakota men charged with murdering a Montana man over a child custody dispute have been postponed.

Sterling Brown of Camp Crook and Jake Burghduff of Ludlow were scheduled to appear in a Park County, Mont., courtroom on Tuesday, but defense lawyers for both men have asked for the initial appearances to be postponed, according to Prairie County Attorney Daniel Rice.

