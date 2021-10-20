Applications now available for Spearfish cannabis establishment licenses

SPEARFISH — Anyone looking to open a cannabis establishment in Spearfish can now fill out the application to do so, but there are strict rules to be followed if they wish to be successful.
Officials have approved a series of ordinances in recent months regulating the zoning and number of cannabis establishments allowable within city limits. The city will make available two licenses for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities, and one will be available for a single dispensary.
“We anticipate that we may have the potential for more applications than we have licenses available and under that circumstance we need to provide for a lottery, and in order to give the potential applicants enough notice to get their applications in we need to set that timeline,” Spearfish City Attorney and Interim City Administrator Ashley McDonald said during Monday’s council meeting.
Applications, as well as links to the city’s ordinances regarding cannabis establishments are available now at www.cityofspearfish.com/792/Cannabis-Licensing.
Completed applications will start being accepted at the city finance office located at 625 N. 5th St., no sooner than Oct. 25 and must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
There is a non-refundable application fee of $1,500 due with each submission. Successful applicants will have that fee credited to the $5,000 license issuance fee.
“Staff would review them for their compliance with our ordinances and then council would hold the lottery on Dec. 6,” McDonald explained.
Once the successful applicants are selected, those forms will be sent to the South Dakota Department of Health for review.
Applicants are still required to receive state certification through the DOH before legally operating within city limits. Those applications are due to the DOH office by Nov.1; additional fees will be charged. Any licenses awarded by the city on Dec. 6 will be contingent on the licensee receiving state certification. The Department of Health will have 90 days to make a determination to issue certification to city licenses.
According to the city’s licensing ordinance, all licenses expire on Dec. 31. Renewal applications as well as the $5,000 renewal fee need to be received no later than Dec.1 each year. However, because the timeline for issuing these first licenses is so close to the expiration date, Spearfish Finance Officer, Michelle DeNeui, said the city would work with any licensees who receive state certification prior to the Dec. 31.
If the applicant were to earn the license this year, that license would not expire this year.
