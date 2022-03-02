Appeal filed on behalf of Hideaway Hills homeowners

BLACK HAWK — The legal wrangling continues in the case concerning the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, John M. Fitzgerald filed an appeal of two orders to the South Dakota Supreme Court which had been handed down in Fourth Circuit Court in Meade County.
The first is an appeal of the judgement to dismiss Meade County from a case brought by Fitzgerald on behalf of more than 100 Hideaway Hills homeowners.
Fitzgerald had sued Meade County and former Meade County officials along with developers, engineers, builders, title companies, and real estate agents involved with the Hideaway Hills subdivision.
Homes in the subdivision, near Black Hawk, were physically damaged by an April 27, 2020, collapse of an abandon gypsum mine. Residents were evacuated for their safety, and the collapse rendered their residences unsafe.
In September 2020, Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge Michael Day granted Meade County’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
This is the second time Fitzgerald has appealed the case to the Supreme Court. The first was removed from the schedule before the Supreme Court.
“This is the same appeal as last time. It was dismissed before because it wasn’t a final judgement and only final judgements are appealable,” Fitzgerald said.
He said the case now has the final judgement status and he believes it will be heard by the state Supreme Court.
At the initial hearing, the county’s law team, led by Rebecca Mann, of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP, cited chief among their reasons for dismissal the public duty rule which in essence states that a government entity (such as a state, county or municipality) cannot be held liable for the injuries of an individual resulting from a public officer’s or employee’s breach of a duty owed to the public as a whole as distinguished from a duty owed to the particular individual.
In their brief to the South Dakota Supreme Court, Mann stated that Fitzgerald’s amended complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted against Meade County defendants because the public duty rule bars the claims.
Fitzgerald argues that a lower court’s task is to determine first if it has jurisdiction over the subject matter and over the person. He says it must have jurisdiction before making a ruling on a party or putative party’s motion to dismiss.
“If the Court does not have jurisdiction it must dismiss the case, otherwise the order is void,” he wrote.
Fitzgerald contends that the county and developers must be held accountable for their actions.
“Appellees would have this court believe that a County could approve a subdivision on top of a minefield where, ‘further testing may be required to determine whether some of the mines or other anti-personnel devices may pose a safety hazard,’” he wrote.
Fitzgerald has said that he would hold the county accountable “under every legal theory” under the law.
“We think that a sound public policy requires that public officers and employees shall be held accountable for their negligent acts in the performance of their official duties to those who suffer injury by reason of their misconduct,” he wrote. “Public office or employment should not be made a shield to protect careless public officials from the consequences of their misfeasances in the performance of their public duties.”
The second case under appeal is an order providing a $25,000 judgment against the Hideaway Hills Homeowners by two business owners who wanted to shore up the underground mine by injecting spray foam underground.
Fitzgerald said he worked to get an injunction against the business owners to stop them.
“They thought it would be a good idea to fill the mine with urethane foam which would have caused an ecological disaster larger than the mine itself,” he said.
The business owners claimed they had lost $44,000 worth of time on the project when they were not allowed to work at the mine.
“They obtained a judgement against all of our clients for work stoppage,” Fitzgerald said.
In addition to the appeal, Fitzgerald said he is looking at filing a case against the state of South Dakota and another case in federal court on behalf of the homeowners.
