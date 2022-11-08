AP: Thune and Johnson win Pioneer staff reports Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Associated Press has called the races for South Dakota's Senator and Representatives as the incumbents. John Thune was projected to win the senate race at 7:05 p.m. with a little more than 1% of registered voters having their ballots counted.Dusty Johnson was projected to win the representative race at 7:50 p.m.The race for governor has not yet been called.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2022 Elections Associated Press John Thune Race Politics Representative Senator Senate Race Ballot × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGillette man pleads not guilty to vehicular battery in alleged DUI accidentMillie Bobby Brown has an 'adult relationship' with Henry CavillPowerball second prize won in Sioux FallsCity grounds rocket ship at Evans ParkKanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’LaRue MeyerSpearfish PeeWee Rams Super Bowl-boundBlack Hawk man pleads not guilty to hit and runMarlys RedingerSandstone open at Colorado Blvd. Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1)Dr. Joan K. Irwin (1)Robert and Roberta Noel (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.