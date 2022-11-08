AP: Thune and Johnson win
The Associated Press has called the races for South Dakota's Senator and Representatives as the incumbents. 

John Thune was projected to win the senate race at 7:05 p.m. with a little more than 1% of registered voters having their ballots counted.

