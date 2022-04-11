STURGIS — The Western Dakota Antique Club hosted its 10th annual Easter egg hunt at the club grounds, home of the Black Hills Steam and Gas Threshing Bee, east of Sturgis Saturday. A crowd estimated at nearly 500 was on hand to find the thousands of eggs hidden on the sprawling grounds and even on old tractors and machinery. Organizers joked that with winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph out of the north “Some eggs may be in Nebraska, but look for the ones still on the ground. They’ve got the most candy in them.” There were four age groups of hunters. Some eggs had tickets for larger prizes such as stuffed animals and other toys and games.
Pioneer photos by Lacey Peterson
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.