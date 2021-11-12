Another Homestake?

LEAD — Dakota Territory Resource Corp. hopes to become a new Homestake Mining Company in Lead.
The company, which has more than 35,000 mineral acres has been hard at work preparing for gold exploration in the Northern Black Hills. On Oct. 14 the company also finalized an agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation to lease with option to purchase 2,126 surface and mineral acres on Richmond Hill, which is located just north of Coeur-Wharf Mine. On Sept. 7 the company entered into a similar option agreement with Barrick in respect of 4,261 surface acres around the Open Cut, in Sawpit Gulch and at Grizzly Gulch, from Barrick Gold Corp.
“We did that with the idea that if we were successful with our exploration efforts that we would have this property that was already disturbed that we could build our new facilities there without disturbing more ground, and take off from there,” company Director and Chief Operating Officer Jerry Aberle said about the leases. “Barrick liked that idea because it provides an opportunity to actually enhance the reclamation that has already been done with the new work.”
In order to accomplish the level of gold exploration the company has planned, Aberle said the company has been securing some of the best talent in the Black Hills, many of whom worked at Homestake Mining Company in the past or who have ties to the S.D. School of Mines and Technology. Since renovating the Roundhouse building for office space last January, the company has hired 20 new employees. All of them, Aberle said, live within a 50-mile radius of Lead.
“There are a lot of S.D. School of Mines and Technology graduates, some of whom were able to come back because of the opportunity that we have,” Aberle said. “Some employees here have been out of work, or doing other things for years, and they’re getting a chance to get back into exploration.”
Alice Zimmer, a geologist who worked for 10 years in Homestake’s exploration division before the mine closure, and who had just retired from a new career in gaming in Deadwood, said she came out of retirement specifically to work with Dakota Territory Resources.
“It’s just an amazing thing that you couldn’t imagine was going to happen,” she said. “I think absolutely the right people are in charge of it. They care not only about finding gold but about the local communities, the Hills and everything else. I think that’s one of the reasons I said yes.
“We have a natural talent pool for people who want to stay in the Black Hills,” said Vice President for External Relations Elizabeth Sailer, adding that the company works closely with the S.D. School of Mines and Technology to offer its students opportunities in geology and geological engineering. “It’s a great place to work. It’s a company that is really going somewhere potentially very exciting, with good pay, good benefits, and a great working environment.”
In addition to its gold exploration, Aberle said the company is working to remodel the former Homestake electrical substation on Washington Street. The building will be used to catalog the company’s core samples.
Aberle, who worked and consulted for Homestake Mining Company for 25 years on some of the very land he is working now, said the company is looking for repeating Homestake-style deposits underground, and doing it in a responsible, company way that allows for a long-term exploration strategy, based in Lead. He has been working on land acquisitions and building Dakota Territory Resource Corp. since 2012, and is excited to see the progress that has been made as Dakota Territory prepares to ramp up exploration efforts.
“We’re looking for Homestake-like deposits,” Aberle said. “This Homestake Mine deposit was the largest iron formation gold deposit in the world. It still is. To think that you could find another one like that is probably a stretch. But we believe the deposit repeats up north, because the Homestake drilling found repeating gold mineralization. There could be multiple deposits, and that’s what we’re looking for.
“This is a really big company approach to the asset that was here,” he continued. “I’ve never worked anywhere like this, and I’ve worked all over the place in South America, Atlantic Canada, and the Yukon. Here we have so much potential in one area. We wanted to set up a company to consolidate the district and we spent a lot of time on it. The idea was a big company approach to a really amazing opportunity. We have now entered into three agreements with Barrick and they’ve made this land available to us because they think it’s a great approach to the opportunity.”
In order to sustain our continue large-scale exploration, Aberle said Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is working on a merger with JR Resources Corp., of Vancouver, Canada, which has provided financial resources to support the company’s efforts. However, Aberle stressed that Dakota Territory Resource Corp. will remain a Lead company, with all of its money and assets staying South Dakota, and primarily in the Northern Black Hills area.
“Our headquarters are here and all of our operations are here,” he said. “Any economic impact will be here. That’s a pretty unique advantage for us to be able to maintain focus on the projects and stakeholders that are located here.”
Aberle, who grew up in Lead, said Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a vested interest in making sure its gold exploration endeavors are utilizing the most effective strategies and the latest technology to do the job right and take care of the land.
“We have the right people in place for this opportunity,” Aberle said. “We are absolutely committed, from our board of directors to our staff, to do this right and to be excellent stewards of the land. This is why the options with Barrick are so fantastic, because we can repurpose the land that has already been disturbed. This matters to us. We live here. We work here and we play here.”
