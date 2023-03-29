SPEARFISH — Did you miss last week’s Northern Lights?
If so, you may have an opportunity to see them again this week.
A now coronal hole on the sun, 18-20 times the size of the earth, was discovered and could release solar winds speeding toward us at a whopping 1.8 million miles per hour by Friday.
Business Insider reported the news.
Coronal holes are fairly common, but they are normally located on the poles of the sun. This one is near the equator.
The report says the Northern Lights are anticipated, but they are not expected to be as vibrant as last week’s which were spotted all the way south to parts of Arizona.
Last week’s aurora had a Kp index of between 6-7.
According to Aurora Forecast, a website guide to the Northern Lights in Iceland, “The Kp-index describes the disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. The faster the solar wind blows, the greater the turbulence. The index ranges from 0, for low activity, to 9, which means that an intense geomagnetic storm is under way.”
A Kp rating of 0 is deemed a quiet disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. At this rating, the lights would be faint in the northern part of Iceland.
A Kp rating of 9 indicated a strong storm with the lights seen as far south as 40 degrees in latitude. Spearfish has a latitude of 44.5 degrees north.
While the Northern Lights are anticipated to appear, they are not garunteed, even if conditions are right.
Teresa Hofer, photographer and co-owner of the Badlands Observatory in Quinn, offered viewing tips.
“Go out as soon as you can after dark. Go to a dark site. You may have to be there for a while, but you won’t miss them,” she added.
While Thursday’s light show was able to be photographed from cell phones with vibrant images, to get better photos us a DSLR camera mounted on a tripod. Use a f-stop wide open as possible and use a high ISO.
Many photographers capturing the Northern Lights reported using f 2.8 and an ISO of 2500 or greater. Generally, they used short lenses and long exposures.
