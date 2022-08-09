STURGIS — Friday’s opening ceremony at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was to be about heralding in another year of the iconic event for Rallygoers.
But an announcement by Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen at the event was particularly good news for citizens of Sturgis, especially local non-profit groups.
The mayor said a local resident has committed to matching donations up to $100,000 made to the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said people can choose to donate cash, pledges and deferred gifts, but must do so by Aug. 15.
“That was fantastic news. A local who lives close to Sturgis, but not in Sturgis, loves Sturgis and loves everything that the community puts on, and wants to leave a lasting legacy for the community,” he said. “Hopefully we will get to the $100,000 mark.”
Proceeds from a wide range of sources — rally event registration fees, use of certain trademarks, including the rally’s “Winged S” logo and sales of officially licensed merchandise — help build the endowment fund.
Last year, $80,000 in rally donations was matched by a $20,000 donation through the Black Hills Community Foundation to bring the total to $100,000.
A portion of endowment proceeds are distributed in January through the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation to local non-profit groups.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.