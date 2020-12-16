Anonymous donor gifts holiday meals to L-D students and staff

LEAD — Students and staff in the Lead-Deadwood School District must’ve been extra nice in 2020, as Santa Claus recently drop shipped hundreds of turkeys and hams into Lead, making them available to the district’s households, just because.
A donation meant to remain anonymous, the generous donor wished the random act of kindness be referred to as a gift from Santa.
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters, who has a direct line to the jolly old elf, helping organize the give-away, said every year, the district has individuals and organizations wishing to make a difference during the holidays by allocating dollars to help families in need.
“This year is no different,” Kosters said. “We received a call from the ‘North Pole’ wondering if anything could be done in the community that could be thought of as a special deal. They just wanted to do something good in our community, understanding that everybody’s put in a lot of hard work and a lot of different expectations this year for everybody. And there’s no way I’m going to turn away Santa.”
Enter the turkey and ham give-away to each and every family and staff member in the school district, requested by and courtesy of Santa.
“If you are a family with students in the district, basically, you’re going to receive a coupon you can take up to Lynn’s and redeem,” Kosters said. “You’ll go up to the customer service desk and they’ll go get a turkey or a ham for you, based on availability and it’ll be good Dec. 18-30.”
The certificate will be sent home with the youngest child in the school district Thursday.
“If you have a remote learner kid, they’re going to come through the school office wherever the youngest kid is and can get their certificate through the office Thursday or Friday,” Kosters said.
Estimated dollar amount of Santa’s kind donation? A cool $8,500.
“We ordered 511 turkeys and hams,” Kosters said.
The remainder go to staff members and the benefits of the distribution will likely be far-reaching.
“Every family in the district will benefit from something like this as a little Christmas gift,” Kosters said. “A reward for hard work throughout the year so far. It’s been a difficult school year so far and everybody’s been doing amazing work and so this will give an opportunity for everybody to obtain a little thank you.”
Kosters said nurses and counselors in the district do a great job of making sure that people’s needs are being met.
“They may or may not be struggling for the year. This is just another example of how generous our community is,” Kosters said. “Santa has been watching and wanted to say thank you for all your hard work this year. Merry Christmas!”
