Annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi returns Saturday to BHSU

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University (BHSU) Lakota Omniciye student organization is hosting its 37th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi during American Indian Awareness Week, at noon Saturday in the Donald E. Young Center.
This particular BHSU Wacipi, or powwow, is a special one for many as it will be the first time since 2019 this event has been able to take place.
“We are super excited to have it back,” said BHSU student Taylor Christensen. Christensen also serves as a professional Native American advisor at BHSU and secretary for the Lakota O student organization.
“For Native American people, being around one another is healing. We are thrilled to hold this event so that everyone can have the opportunity to gather again for something positive,” she continued.
The Wacipi is dedicated to educating the community about Native American culture and is open to the public. It coincides with American Indian Awareness Week at BHSU. This year’s theme was “The Boarding School Era: Our Journey of Healing Historical Trauma.”
Christensen, a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said she hopes everyone will consider coming to Saturday’s festivities.
“We are holding this event right in the heart of the Black Hills, where our people come from. We are excited to share how beautiful our culture is with everyone.”
Doors for Saturday’s Wacipi open at 11 a.m. Admission is $7 for the general public and free for BHSU students, staff, children under 5, and seniors 55 and older. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. More information can be found at https://www.bhsu.edu/centers/american-indian-studies/lakota-omniciye-wacipi
