WHITEWOOD — Whitewood City Council members received an annexation update at the July 18 meeting.
City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said the city is awaiting a water treatment plant study. He added those putting together the study continue to hold meetings.
“If we take that many people in, can our treatment plant hold and work properly?” Heckenlaible explained.
Desired annexation focuses on a large property north of Interstate 90, including Northern Hills Homes & RVs.
