SPEARFISH — Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? Scott Beal has an award to win now.
Animal Control Officer Scott Beal, was presented with the 2022 Spearfish Police Department Officer of the Year award at the city council meeting Monday evening.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 9:35 am
“Spearfish Police Department recognizes that Animal Control Officer Scott Beal, having been duly nominated, has exhibited to the public and the department an exceptional degree of professionalism for the year 2022.” Police Chief Curt Jacobs said, as part of his commendation.
Beal has been working in animal control and parking enforcement since Groundhog’s Day in 2021.
“I always thought that it was appropriate that I actually got hired on Groundhog’s Day for the animal control position.” Beal said. “Everybody was trying to control the shadow of the groundhog on that particular day.”
Beal was laid off from a previous job during 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wanted to make a bit of a change in his career.
“I really wanted to do something that was meaningful and significant to me, as opposed to just, ‘I needed another job.’” Beal said. “I wasn’t just looking for a job, I was looking for something that was very meaningful.”
Seeing the opening for an animal control officer in Spearfish, Beal applied, going through a four-month application process due to extensive background checks.
Beal first came to Spearfish in 1979 and then graduated from Black Hills State University in 1984 with an outdoor education degree. Later, he was a practicing attorney for 12 years, worked in Alaska for 11 years, worked in North Dakota for five years, and most recently, worked in Black Hawk.
“That’s always been my passion,” Beal said about his college degree, “being outdoors and educating.”
In March 2022, Beal had a furry friend join his side.
“Scooby had been surrendered out here … that face just grabbed me from the first time I saw it.” He said.
Scooby was one of nine dogs at the Western Hills Humane Society at the time, and as the other dogs got adopted, he was left all alone.
“We (the police dept.) had talked about having a police mascot, you know, police ambassador, canine, for quite some time, and I told the chief (Jacobs), ‘Scooby’s quite the character, and he’s the only dog left at the humane society,” and (Jacobs) said, ‘well, bring him on over, let’s see how it works out.’”
Beal said downtown Spearfish loves Scooby, with everyone coming to say ‘hi’ when they’re walking around, as well as businesses giving him ‘Scooby snacks’ and plenty of water.
Scooby is going to be 9 this year, and based of his surrender papers, he’s believed to be a corgi and pit bull mix.
“It’s just, I’m very fortunate, I’ve always loved Spearfish, since I first came here when I was 19, so happy to be back, and that feeling of just being in this beautiful area hasn’t changed a bit for me.” Beal said. “It’s just nice being surrounded by and supported by good people, whether it’s in the station, city hall, or out and about on the rec path and downtown.”
Beal said the award was unexpected, and felt honored and elated to be the recipient.
“I just want to say thanks for your professionalism downtown. Handing out parking tickets isn’t always the funnest job, but you’ve done a great job of building that connection will the community, I think what Curt (Jacobs) had read in his program there … were great and accurate, and we do appreciate all of you efforts to build that connection in the community.” Spearfish Mayor John Senden said to Beal at the meeting Monday.
