Spearfish Animal Control Officer Scott Beal, was awarded Officer of the Year at the city council meeting Monday. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

SPEARFISH — Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? Scott Beal has an award to win now.

Animal Control Officer Scott Beal, was presented with the 2022 Spearfish Police Department Officer of the Year award at the city council meeting Monday evening.

