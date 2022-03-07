LEAD — Fermilab has spent more than $1 million trying to resolve the dust issue in the Open Cut, and they’re not done yet.
That’s what Mike Gemelli, Fermilab’s far site project manager for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility construction effort told a room full of about 35 concerned Lead residents on Thursday during a regular monthly information meeting. The monthly meetings started last December, after Mayor Ron Everett shut the rock dumping operation down over dust concerns. They are part of Fermilab’s effort to educate the public about dust mitigation measures and the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility.
Gemelli told the crowd that he has lived on Mill Street for about year, and he experiences the same dust issues as everyone else. So far the agency has employed several methods to reduce the amount of dust emanating from the Open Cut. In addition to applying a tackifier to new rock that is dumped, Fermilab officials have contracted with Williams Drone, of Lake Preston, S.D. to fly drones over the Open Cut to apply a capping agent to the rock pile that was not treated. That initial effort was not successful, and officials say they will try again in late March or early April.
“That really depends on the snow conditions,” he said. “We can only apply the capping agent when there is no snow.”
Additionally, Gemelli said Fermilab has installed five water cannons that spray water on the dust pile 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The sprayers, he said, operate from the city’s water supply and are strategically located to knock down the dust before it leaves the Open Cut.
Air quality monitors have also been placed strategically around town, with four monitors around the Open Cut, some along Mill Street, one at Lotus Up Espresso, two at private residences, and one at Manuel Brothers Park. While the agency only has about two weeks worth of data from the monitors, so far he said the dust readings have been at least 10 times below EPA standards for dust pollution.
In addition to monitoring the dust, Fermilab has also mobilized a crew that will be responsible for cleaning up Manuel Brothers Park at least once a week, or as needed. That crew, he said, will start work cleaning all surfaces of the park and the park equipment on Monday. In the spring, he said, the crew will also move the old wood chips out and place new wood chips under all of the playground equipment.
While some residents asked if Fermilab officials will come to clean up their yard and decks that have been caked with dust that is not easily removed with water, Gemelli said the agency’s current focus is on mitigating the dust and cleaning up the park. Dust emanating from the project’s rock dumping operation has been leaving thick films of grime on residential properties, causing great concern among citizens about property damage and personal health. Some residents also asked if the dust has been tested for personal ingestion, since small children playing on the park equipment could get it into their mouths. Zach Eivins, environmental specialist with the LBNF project, responded that he will have data from samples of the dirt in the park within about seven days. But when the dust issue started, he said he sent samples to a lab in Sheridan for a crushed rock analysis, and all metal constituents were well below regulatory limits. The tackifier and capping agent that Fermilab is adding to the rock are both food based, and will not cause problems if ingested, he said.
Virginia Grenz expressed concern about Fermilab using so much of the city water supply, during a time of extremely low moisture. “You used 6,000 gallons of water the other day to spray on what you’re dumping,” she said. “Where is that water coming from and how is it going to affect our water supply?”
But Gemelli said the city has assured Fermilab that there will be plenty of water to sustain the spray operation, and the agency is paying for the metered water. Gordon Phillips, new facilities coordinator at the Black Hills Mining Museum, said history supports the idea that there will be plenty of water for the spray operation, despite drought conditions.
“During the dirty ‘30s, Homestake sent someone out every day to measure the water and it never went out,” Phillips said.
Sandee Coe asked other citizens at the meeting whether anyone else has suffered from health conditions since the dust problem started, and many others assured her they have suffered with similar nasal congestion, ear and heart problems, which they believe could be connected to the dust.
“I don’t want to leave Lead, but if it continues and we can’t get it fixed there is going to be a problem,” Coe said. “I feel bad for the children. I do not want the children to breathe this silica because it is dangerous and it can scar our lungs.”
Though Fermilab officials continually tried to reassure the public that they are working on the problem, and that dust levels are well below EPA standards for health risks, residents were not convinced.
One resident asked about whether the agency would shut down the entire project if the dust cannot be contained to the satisfaction of the community. The purpose of the LBNF excavation is to build major caverns, larger than Mount Rushmore, to host the internationally funded deep underground neutrino experiment.
“We’re committed and that’s our motivation,” Gemelli said. “Many of us have picked up and moved from different states to come here. So, we have skin in the game. If we can’t fix it, I’m sure there will be serious repercussions.”
Residents asked officials repeatedly at the meeting to shut down the operation until they can find a solution. However, the agency representatives continued to reiterate about monitors and mitigation measures that are planned. Sanford Lab officials have said in the past that as excavation efforts continue underground, there is very limited space for rock storage before the entire project must come to a halt, which is why Fermilab officials have previously said the rock dumping operation is important.
Evelyn Arend, who lives in the pathway of the dust as it blows out of the Open Cut said, “If I would take the lead paint out of my home I would have to shut it down to bring somebody in. It’s OK to live there now because it’s not being disturbed. But if I disturb it, I may not get sick tomorrow, but I’m eventually going to get sick. That wind goes up our hill and you go outside and get a headache, you have throbs in your throat, you have heart palpitations because you’re not getting clean air. It’s horrible. I have no central air. Those windows come up and the breeze comes through. What am I going to do when it’s time to open the windows? Once you have disturbed what you are bringing up from underground that is an issue. The little kids, the teenagers, it’s just like working at a glass factory, all the particles get in the lungs and sticks.”
“That’s why we brought all the monitoring equipment,” Gemelli said, adding that silica results from the monitors will be available by May.
Denise Parker, who served on the Lead City Commission when Fermilab officials were making plans for the excavation, said officials told the public at that time dust would not be an issue. “Two years later, it’s not just a concern, it’s a severe problem,” she said. “You’ve mentioned the EPA standards so many times, all I can think of is that the EPA said to the people at Ground Zero that the air is safe to breathe. The point is, I don’t think as a citizen I have much faith in our EPA. Are we going to end up like the people at ground zero, drying from cancer?”
For more information about Fermilab efforts to mitigate and monitor the dust in Lead, visit https://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov/for-neighbor-and-businesses/for-our-south-dakota-neighbors/.
