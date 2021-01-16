‘Angel Fund’ helps address L-D school lunch fund deficit

LEAD — Although school lunch has been free this year as part of federally funded pandemic mitigation measures, unpaid school lunch accounts still hang in the balance and were addressed by the Lead-Deadwood School Board Tuesday.
Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said the district currently has a $798 “Angel Fund” donation check from Lifetouch: the district’s school picture provider.
“If you remember, back in the spring of 2019, we received several community donations in the amount of $2,415,” Rantapaa said. “We also received donations from the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for $1,534, Trinity United Methodist Church for $147.92, and Mary Vogel Memorial $1,074, so this totals $5,171. We applied those to the delinquent lunch account. Those donations went right into the Food Service account. If the board approves, we can put Lifetouch right into Food Service delinquent account.”
School Board Member Tera Mau asked if the district is close to getting the delinquent accounts paid up and made the successful motion to place the Lifetouch Angel Fund in the Food Service delinquent account fund.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said lunch has been free since the first of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We haven’t incurred any new costs, but we do have those who had delinquent accounts before that,” he said.
As of Tuesday, at the high school, the delinquent account balance is $1,451.48.
At the middle school, the delinquent account balance is $740.03.
At the elementary school, the delinquent account balance is $1,162.
Mau asked if people are still making payments on their accounts, even though they’re getting free meals.
Rantapaa said that yes, and many times they are identified as they check out.
“There’s three ways that this can get paid off,” Leikvold said. “One is that people leave, they graduate, they will be asked to pay it off. The other way is we have a policy that says after two years if they leave, didn’t pay it, after two years, general fund will pay for it. The other way and, I think, the best way, is what we did earlier in new business, put more money into the school lunch program, the Angel Fund, to pay it off. I think that a combination of those should … hopefully we can get it back to zero for everybody before we start over again next fall. And, hopefully, next fall, we’ll be more back to normal.”
Due to a decrease in school lunch revenue, Rantapaa addressed staffing needs in meal program labor, along with using the Angel Fund.
“With making those changes, I think that we can be more efficient,” Rantapaa said. “I’m hoping, too, that we can get some of the federal money that we’re going to get in food service, as well, end of June. We got approximately $38,000 in CARE money, as well. The revenue and expenditures are a little off right now, but, there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
Through December, the school lunch fund operated with a $21,166 deficit compared to 2019-2020.
Additionally, the number of school lunch meals served Sept.-Dec. 2020 at the high school and middle school is down more than 20% compared to 2019: 12,778 in 2019 versus 9,925 in 2020, a difference of 2,853 meals, or 22.33%.
The number of lunch meals served September to December 2020 at the elementary school is down more than 13% compared to 2019: 13,896 in 2019 versus 12,033 in 2020, a difference of 1,863, or 13.41%.
The number of breakfast meals served at the high school/middle school is up more than 20.42% compared to 2019: 2013 in 2019 versus 2,424 in 2020, a difference of 411, or 24.42%.
The number of breakfast meals served at the elementary school September to December 2020 is up more than 74% compared to 2019: 3,389 in 2019 versus 5,910 in 2020, a difference of 2,521, or 74.39%.
Rantapaa attributed the significant increase in breakfast meals served in 2020 to elementary school students eating lunch in the classroom, due to the fact that the meals are free.
