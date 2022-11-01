Veteran Jim McPhee (left), made it to all five of his appointments Friday morning, thanks to DAV volunteer driver Renee Schnyder (middle), and volunteer pilot Chuck Trumble (right). Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
FORT MEADE— For the first time, Angel Flight, Black Hills VA Health Care System, and South Dakota Disabled American Veterans (DAV), partnered up to help a South Dakota veteran get to his appointments and return home all in the same day.
Jim McPhee, the veteran in need, lives in Pierre and has been going to the Fort Meade Veterans Affairs hospital for the past 29-30 years.
“The best VA hospital that I’ve ever been in.” McPhee said, when talking about the Fort Meade VA hospital.
The VA was able to schedule all five of McPhee’s appointments Friday morning, which made it possible for the trio to partner up, and the idea of flying a South Dakota veteran to medical appointments came to fruition.
Chuck Trumble, volunteer Angel Flight pilot and veteran, offered up his personal plane to help McPhee make it to his appointments.
“This is rather unique today, because this is one of the first times that Angel Flight has had a mission flying veterans.” Trumble said.
Trumble flew McPhee from Pierre to the Sturgis Airport. Then, volunteer DAV driver Renee Schnyder, drove McPhee to the VA hospital and back to the airport. Trumble then flew McPhee back to Pierre.
The flights to the Sturgis Municipal Airport and back to Pierre take about an hour and a half, Trumble said.
“If it wasn’t for these volunteers, us veterans, we don’t know what we’d do.” McPhee said. “I couldn’t afford to be constantly driving out here.”
Jack Post, DAV hospital transportation coordinator and veteran, was considered the “sheepdog” on the ground that day. He oversaw the entire endeavor to make sure everything went smoothly.
Post said that the West River DAV had driven almost 100,000 miles, and transported close to 2,000 veterans this past fiscal year.
“The modern DAV transportation network originated in South Dakota in 1987, and now it’s nationwide.” Post said.
The DAV is run entirely off of volunteers and donations.
“If our program didn’t exist, (veterans) would have a very difficult time getting to appointments.” Post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.