Anderson points to fellow soldiers as the real heroes of Vietnam

LEAD — Dr. Will Anderson will tell you that the real heroes of the Vietnam War were the soldiers who got shot at every day.
Anderson, who served in the Navy for two tours in Vietnam in 1965 and 1967, primarily worked in communications and was not on the front lines of the war. But in the spirit of following orders, he carried his fair share of stretchers. He helped load Marines on helicopters to be taken to drop zones, and then he helped unload the soldiers who were brought back to be transported home.
“It was a difficult time for anybody who was around then, because as you would go in, you would pick up the dead and wounded,” he said. “Even in communications, you were required to do what someone told you to do. So, a lot of the time was stretcher duty. I look back on it, and it was difficult being around all of that and seeing all of that. The real heroes are certainly not me. The real heroes are the guys who were daily getting shot at. I got shot at, but not daily.”
Anderson also delivered mail from ship to ship via a “high line,” or a basket that ran on a line between two aircraft carriers.
“Don’t drop the mail,” he heard, as he was sure to duck down in between the ships.
While he was serving in communications, Anderson said one of the things that bothered him was the amount of misinformation that the media reported about the war.
“I didn’t know the politics,” he said. “I was too young. I knew that some of the things that were going on and being said on the news were not true. Things about the casualties, what we did, and who was involved. They would pump up the numbers and say we killed hundreds of them, and they didn’t know how many we killed. It was horrendous to even guess, because they didn’t know. Then they would say we only lost this many. It was like we won because we lost fewer people. That was wrong.”
Once his second tour of duty was finished, Anderson decided to try going back to college. In 1969 he was accepted to Kent State University in Ohio. But the tumultuous anti-war demonstrations and violence soon made it impossible for him to even attend class.
“I had a young college girl call me a baby killer. That was how they wanted to get under your skin. The people who aren’t informed or intelligent say something that is insulting you, and you just blow it off and figure the source and go on with life,” he said. “But in (1970) there were the riots on Kent State Campus. Four rioters were killed by National Guardsmen on the campus.”
The Kent State shootings would come to be known as the Kent State Massacre. The tragedy was the first time a student was killed during an anti-war gathering. It happened on May 4, 1970, when National Guardsmen opened fire on a peace rally formed to protest the United States’ expanding involvement in the Vietnam War, as well as to protest the presence of the National Guard on campus. On that day four students were killed, and nine others were wounded. After that day, Anderson said he quickly lost interest in classes at Kent State.
“When I went to class, there were other veterans there and I hung out with them,” he said. “But I got to the point where I wouldn’t go, because I was obviously older and obviously didn’t fit in. I probably had a chip on my shoulder, and I wouldn’t put up with a whole lot. I just got to the point where I didn’t go.”
Shortly after, Anderson decided to move his education farther west and he enrolled in Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo., where he majored in human resources. He eventually would continue his studies, until he graduated with his master’s degree in pastoral ministry, and later his doctorate in divinity. Today he serves as the pastor at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead, and he is the chaplain at the Deadwood V.F.W. Post No. 5969. He’s honored to have the job to minister to so many of his heroes.
“My view of vets has always been positive,” he said. “My father was in the second world war. My mother was in the Women’s Air Corps in World War II. My father in law was an Iwo Jima Marine. My son is a combat engineer in the Marine Corps. I have very high feelings, and I always have. I know that when I came back to the states it was just ‘you’re done. Go away.’ There was really no place to go. My view now as the chaplain at the VFW in Deadwood is that I’ve never met a better group of men in my life.”
To Anderson, the other guys are the heroes. But to his comrades at the VFW, Anderson has his own heroic status.
“He’s got a genuine concern for fellow veterans,” said Rollin Sieveke, past commander and quartermaster at the Deadwood VFW Post 5969. Sieveke, who currently serves as the judge advocate for the post, is also a Vietnam veteran, and he developed a friendship with Anderson because of that common bond. “Part of his life’s work is reaching out and touching veterans. I think he has a good sense of what issues the veterans are facing. I know he wasn’t a front line unit in Vietnam, but his experiences there, having seen the effects and the results of that war, it still haunts him. He’s a hero in my eyes.”
