And the award goes to ….

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche High School Principal Mathew Raba was named the Secondary Principal of the Year for South Dakota.
The school district held a surprise party Tuesday to make the announcement.
“I was a pretty ecstatic and … a little embarrassed too,” Raba said regarding being the subject of the Tuesday surprise, where many family members, friends, and coworkers were anxiously awaiting his arrival. “I actually walked up to my boys to give them a hug and my youngest says, ‘Why are you sweating?’ And I’m sure I turned beet red when I walked in the door, and just kind of the rush of things, I just started sweating right away.”
After the shock wore off, Raba said he was very humbled by the honor.
“There’s a lot of deserving people that serve in this capacity all across the state that … also pour a lot of time into their schools, and their staffs, and their kids,” he said. “And to be selected out of that group of people is pretty humbling and a pretty great honor.”
Encompassed within seven regions across the state, Raba is just one of hundreds of school principals across the state and one of approximately 20 considered for this year’s prestigious award.
“It was very much an honor,” he said.
During the surprise party, Raba’s sons Gabe and Ben Raba, 12 and 9 respectively, were among the celebrants. During the party, Raba’s oldest son, Gabe exclaimed that he’d known about his dad’s award for three days.
“I can’t believe that he held onto that, it’s pretty impressive for a 12-year-old,” he said.
Raba has been with the Belle Fourche high school for nearly two decades, working first as a math teacher for seven years and the last 12 as principal.
And as if being a dedicated and engaged principal weren’t enough of a commitment for Raba, he said he’s coached at least one sport during each of the 19 years he’s been in Belle Fourche.
“Sometimes as many as three (sports a year),” he said, adding football has always been his favorite. “And that’s why it’s still the one that I continue to do. I’ve always enjoyed that time of the year and that sport and the comradery.”
Raba was voted as the Region 7 South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year. A recipient of the award can go on to apply for the statewide principal of the year for three years after the award.
This was Raba’s second year applying for the state award.
“So, I knew I was in the running,” he said.
The principal, who is a self-proclaimed goof ball, has employed fun and engaging methods to connect with students including strumming the guitar and singing during morning announcements on Facebook last spring after schools closed due to COVID-19.
Those connections are what it’s all about for Raba.
“My favorite part is just the relationships that I get to build with all of the different people, and particularly the staff and the students” he said. “If you would ask most of the students here that I’m a pretty big goof ball and that I kind of wander around and make jokes and tell dumb jokes and make fun of myself … I just enjoy being around the kids and staff. I feel like building those relationships is kind of the foundation of having a good school and being successful in the position.”
Raba credited his family and coworkers Tuesday for supporting him throughout his career.
“I couldn’t have done it without all of you,” he said to his family and fellow faculty members.
Superintendent Steve Willard, who hired Raba as principal a dozen years ago, said he is proud of Raba and all he’s brought to the district.
“This is a big deal,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard said during the Tuesday celebration. “This doesn’t happen West River very often because most of the schools are East River.
The principal, who’s made Belle Fourche his home, doesn’t plan on hanging up his hat anytime soon.
Raba, who’s originally from New Underwood, began teaching math in Belle Fourche in 2002 and later met his wife Jammie, currently a fifth-grade teacher, who is a Belle Fourche native.
“It’s kind of funny, when I first took my teaching job here … I just kind of thought it would be something I would do for a couple of years,” he said. “And I’ve really, since the beginning, I really kind of fell in love with the place, and the people, and the kids. And then I met my wife here, and just kind of never looked back after that.”
