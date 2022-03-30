‘American Song Contest’ Monday line up to include Judd Hoos

SPEARFISH — The local favorite band Judd Hoos hits the national stage Monday night when it performs Live on the “American Song Contest” on NBC.
The qualifiers continue on the all-live music competition series “American Song Contest” with the reveal of which three acts from week two are moving on to the semi-finals.
The next batch of 12 artists, including local Spearfish artists’ Judd Hoos, will take the stage with original music to compete to win the country’s vote for best hit song. At the end of the night, one artist is selected by a national jury of music industry experts to automatically advance to the semi-finals. Then, America’s votes help to decide which three additional artists will advance.
Joining Judd Hoos on Monday will be Ni/Co, from Alabama; Jewel, from Alaska; Riker Lynch, from Colorado; Nitro Nitra, from Delaware; Ale Zabala, from Florida; Brittany Pfantz, from Louisiana; Brooke Alexx, from New Jersey; Sabyu, from Northern Mariana Islands; Jesse LeProtti, from South Carolina; Tyler Braden, from Tennessee; and Grant Knoche, from Texas.
Look for an exclusive interview with Judd Hoos in the Saturday edition of the Black Hills Pioneer.
Week three of the “American Song Contest” will air at 6 p.m. ET, Monday
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.