American Legion works to support all veterans, soldiers, and their families

NORTHERN HILLS — Almost immediately after World War I veterans established the American Legion in 1919, and posts began to pop up throughout the country — including charters throughout the Northern Black Hills that were established the same year.
Since then, the American Legion has been an extremely influential force for veterans across the country — establishing the VA healthcare system and the GI Bill, and providing camaraderie across the country for all veterans and their families.
Formed under the four pillars of Americanism, national security, children and youth and veterans affairs, local American Legion posts remain active throughout the area, ensuring that patriotism remains strong in our communities. The American Legion family also includes three groups to serve and honor veterans and their families. The Auxiliary serves veterans’ relativesl the Sons of the American Legion serves sons of veterans, and the American Legion Riders are a group primarily comprised of motorcyclists, who honors fallen veterans by providing flag escorts to their final resting place.
The American Legion is the largest veterans organization in the world, with more than 14,000 posts. In South Dakota alone, Department Commander for the S.D. American Legion Fred Nelson said there are 243 posts, and 197 auxiliary units. The organization serves to support veterans and their families, as well as to preserve the rights of veterans by fighting for legislation such as that which protects the American flag and veteran benefits.
“The camaraderie is everything because you’re associating with men and women who have been in your shoes,” said Brian Hambek, commander of the American Legion Post 164 in Spearfish.
Locally, the Belle Fourche, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish American Legion and Auxiliary are responsible for a variety of programs, including sponsoring Boys and Girls State, a program that has high school youth traveling to state universities to stay for a week and learn about how government works. Students who participate in the program are immediately eligible for related scholarships.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest is also an opportunity for the organization to support youth with scholarships. The contest presents a patriotic topic and invites high school students to prepare a speech that is presented at the local, state and national level — offering up to $30,000 in scholarship money for competition winners.
The Youth Trooper Academy, also an American Legion program, invites students to attend training camps similar to that of the S.D. Highway Patrol. The program offers youth who are interested in law enforcement insight into what it is like to serve as a highway patrol trooper.
In addition to high school programs, members of the Legion family present veterans programs in the schools about flag etiquette and veteran appreciation.
“We go into the schools every year and do a flag etiquette program,” Hambek said. “We replace the flag at West Elementary every year and do a program with them. We hand out flags for each one of them and then they come outside as we raise the new flag and do the pledge of allegiance. A few years ago they actually learned the national anthem in sign language and performed it for us. It was awesome.”
In addition to youth activities, members of the American Legion family are also responsible for supporting veterans at Fort Meade, and soldiers who are currently serving on active duty status. In Lead-Deadwood, the post takes Christmas presents to Fort Meade every year, so the residents can choose gifts for their families. Other posts around the area also bring Christmas gifts for residents at the Veterans’ Home, but Glorianne Davis, deputy commander of the Lead post, said the residents really appreciate being able to give something to their loved ones.
“It gives them a sense of self-worth to be able to give something instead of take something,” she said. “That is a real big program at Christmas time. They do thousands of presents.”
A buddy check system that is a natural progression of the camaraderie felt within the ranks of the American Legion is also prevalent among members, Davis said. “We have a lot of members who don’t come to meetings,” she said. “They’re either out of town or they’re very old. So, it’s just reaching out to them to make sure they’re OK, trying to keep suicide down.”
In addition to serving veterans, local American Legion Posts also work hard to support soldiers who are actively serving, and their families. When a soldier signs up to serve this country, all family members make a variety of sacrifices in time, as they move from place to place on a regular basis and spend long hours away from each other. The American Legion recognizes that, and works to recognize Gold and Blue Star families, send care packages to deployed soldiers overseas, and organize fun activities for children.
“(The American Legion) offers resources to kids of veterans as well, because it’s difficult, especially when you’re living near an active base,” Hambek said. “Dad or mom gets transferred every two to four years, so they have to meet new friends. So we offer resources to those kids.”
Honoring veterans and their families with support continues to a soldier’s dying day, Hambek said, as the American Legion Riders serve families who are grieving the loss of a veteran.
“For the riders, one of our missions is to honor the veterans on their final ride,” he said. “We do the honor flag line and the escorts to the cemetery. Once it gets cold, the bikes go away. But we’ll stay on the flag line. We call it their final salute, and it’s a way for us to honor them.”
Overall, members of the American Legion in Post 31 (Lead), Post 32 (Belle Fourche), Post 33 (Sturgis), and Post 164 (Spearfish) invite all veterans who have served at least one day in the U.S. military, or families of veterans, to join the camaraderie that can only come from those who serve in uniform.
