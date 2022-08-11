American Legion serves up biker breakfasts

American Legion Auxiliary member Connie Wagner serves breakfast to a customer during the Post 164 American Legion biker breakfast Tuesday. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

SPEARFISH — Each morning during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, members of the American Legion’s Post 164 and its auxiliary, welcome dozens of bikers to a filling breakfast.

Each morning at 7 a.m., the doors open to the breakfast at the Spearfish Veterans of Foreign Wars hall located at 3102 E. Fairgrounds Loop. Sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, fruit, coffee, and juice are served.

