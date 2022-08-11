American Legion serves up biker breakfasts

SPEARFISH — Each morning during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, members of the American Legion’s Post 164 and its auxiliary, welcome dozens of bikers to a filling breakfast.
Each morning at 7 a.m., the doors open to the breakfast at the Spearfish Veterans of Foreign Wars hall located at 3102 E. Fairgrounds Loop. Sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, fruit, coffee, and juice are served.
“It varies each day, today we’re serving egg Mcmuffins and hashbrowns,” said Doug Henwood, project manager for the breakfast and longtime post official including rising to the ranks of post commander.
Henwood said on average, about 35 people attend each morning.
Proceeds go to the post’s veterans programs, which is taking care of local veterans.
Breakfast is served until 10:30 daily.
