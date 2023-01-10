bhp news.jpg
BELLE FOURCHE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) approve American Colloid Company’s application for a temporary cessation on multiple mining sections.

Mining will cease in portions of sections five, six, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14,15, 23, 25, and 26; T9N-R1E, portions of sections 18, 30, 31, and 32; T9N-R2E, and portions of sections 28, 30, 31, 32, and 33; T10N-R1E, Butte County.

