BELLE FOURCHE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) approve American Colloid Company’s application for a temporary cessation on multiple mining sections.
Mining will cease in portions of sections five, six, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14,15, 23, 25, and 26; T9N-R1E, portions of sections 18, 30, 31, and 32; T9N-R2E, and portions of sections 28, 30, 31, 32, and 33; T10N-R1E, Butte County.
American Colloid Company first submitted the application on March 31, 2022.
The DANR says that the application was placed due to low demand for the grade of bentonite mined in these sections.
The DANR’s approval recommendation was publicly noticed on Nov. 3, 2022 and Nov. 10, 2022, after which there were no comments or petitions.
DANR officially approved the cessation on Dec. 5, 2022.
The company will resume production depending on increased demand and associate economics.
Depending on increased demand and associate economics, production will resume within five years.
If production does not resume, the Board of Minerals and Environment will need to grant a five-year extension and the American Colloid Company must reclaim the area pursuant to the reclamation plan in mine permit six.
Repeated calls and emails to American Colloid Company for comment were unreturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.