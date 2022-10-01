By Deb Holland
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — Americans need to honor their veterans every day.
That’s the message American Legion Auxiliary 2022-2023 National President Vickie Koutz carries as she travels across the country in her new role. She was installed as president on Aug. 31, and this is the third state Koutz has visited.
Koutz, of Boonville, Ind., visited locations throughout the Black Hills including the Fort Meade VA Medical Center, Black Hills National Cemetery, Hot Springs VA Medical Center, and the state veterans home. She also stopped by some local American Legion departments including Spearfish and Piedmont.
Making stops at VA hospitals is important to Koutz.
“One of the things we support 100% plus are the VA facilities and what they do for our veterans,” Koutz said. “We have our freedom today because of them. They fought for us.”
For those reasons and more, Koutz said the government should provide quality healthcare to all veterans.
While at Fort Meade, she met VA Red Coat Ambassador (volunteer) Peter Bonnichsen, a Navy veteran.
“He is a Vietnam veteran just as my husband is and he recently went on an Honor Flight,” Koutz said.
From people such as Bonnichsen to the staff at Fort Meade, Koutz said the place is top-notch.
“This is an awesome facility. I’ve been very impressed,” she said. “They have everything our veterans need. I was especially proud of the women’s clinic.”
Koutz’s push for honoring veterans stems from an incident she observed recently. A veteran and his wife were together in a facility and the two had come to breakfast together.
“The wife brought him the tray then walked away,” she said. “When I questioned the staff about it later they told me sometimes the spouse can’t afford the meal plan. This broke my heart. The one person who is a constant in their life couldn’t stay with them during meals.”
Her project on companions is triple tiered — money for a meal plan, travel, and/or a separate hotel room if needed for non-family member companions.
“I want a companion to not only be there with them, but to eat with them at every meal. They are their lifeline,” Koutz said.
Koutz is also working to raise awareness of our country’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. Her husband, Jim, returned to Vietnam years after serving overseas to help dig for remains, and since then, wears a POW bracelet all the time.
“Listening to him talking about his experiences made me realize how important it still is today,” she said.
Koutz also wants to work on encouraging younger veterans to join the American Legion and Auxiliary.
“We need to do a better job of reaching these veterans for sure. We want to welcome them in, but I think they are in a generation that if they belong to something they want to be able to do hands-on activities,” she said. “We have to learn what they want and what their needs are.”
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary has nearly 1 million members from all walks of life.
“Our membership is down, but last year, we started picking back up. We’re hoping that will continue to thrive,” Koutz said.
Auxiliary membership includes grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses, and direct and adopted female descendants of veterans eligible for American Legion membership.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.