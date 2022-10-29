Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8. On the ballot is Amendment D. Voting “Yes” adds Amendment D to the South Dakota Constitution and expands Medicaid in South Dakota to cover adults between 18 and 65 with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, about $17,774, on July 1, 2023. Voting “No” will reject Amendment D and leave the Constitution as it is.

Amendment D

Zach Marcus

Campaign manager, South Dakotans Decide Healthcare

Pro

Amendment D

Keith Moore

Director, Americans for Prosperity - SD
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.