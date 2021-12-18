Alleged Spearfish meth dealer pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD — A local man accused of dealing methamphetamine on two separate occasions pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse
Jared Alan Hunsley, 42, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20 and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
One count is alleged to have occurred on June 7, the other on June 14.
Information filed in the case indicates that Hunsley has previously been convicted of two felonies in Lawrence County: grand theft on April 2, 2015 and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, Dec. 1, 2016, which enhances the principle felony in the case from a Class 4 felony to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
In a separate case, Hunsley is also facing grand theft charges from a 2020 case.
Hunsley was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 21 and charged with one count of grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The theft, $9,514.13 from Olsen Towing, Rapid City, is alleged to have occurred between Oct. 28 and Dec. 11, 2020.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Hunsley is free on $5,000 cash or surety. Hunsley is due back in court Feb. 10, 2022.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.