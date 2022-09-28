bhp

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — A Texas man facing drug charges from early 2021 pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him at an arraignment hearing Sept. 15 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Grant Walton Reedy, 33, of Edinburg, Texas, and Cassidy Marie Bingham, 32, of Lead were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 10, 2021 and charged with two counts of distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and carrying a mandatory minimum of one year in prison. One count relates to events that allegedly occurred Jan. 14, 2021. One count relates to events that allegedly occurred Feb. 3, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.