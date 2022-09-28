DEADWOOD — A Texas man facing drug charges from early 2021 pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him at an arraignment hearing Sept. 15 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Grant Walton Reedy, 33, of Edinburg, Texas, and Cassidy Marie Bingham, 32, of Lead were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 10, 2021 and charged with two counts of distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and carrying a mandatory minimum of one year in prison. One count relates to events that allegedly occurred Jan. 14, 2021. One count relates to events that allegedly occurred Feb. 3, 2021.
The two were additionally charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine in January and February 2021.
On April 21, 2021, Bingham pleaded guilty to these two distribution charges, along with two other meth distribution charges and one cocaine distribution charge from other case files and was sentenced July 15, 2021 to eight years in prison with credit for time served of 124 days.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Reedy remains in custody on $4,250 cash or surety and a no-bond hold out of Texas.
