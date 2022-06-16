Alleged drug dealer pleads not guilty to meth, marijuana distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A Minnesota man allegedly stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 and found with substantial amounts of drugs in his vehicle, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him May 31 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Cortney Lane Erwin, 59, of Solway, Minn., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 30 and charged with possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession with intent to distribute one pound or more of marijuana, a Class 3 felony; and possession of marijuana, more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds, a Class 4 felony.
Information filed by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald March 22 indicates Erwin was previously convicted of felony possession of 6 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine in Beltrami County, Minn., Aug. 13, 2018, which enhances the principal Class 3 felony in this case to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Court documents say on March 20, law enforcement observed a blue Honda Civic traveling 78 mph in the 75-mph zone east near mile marker six on the interstate and a traffic stop was initiated.
When law enforcement made contact with Erwin, they observed he had both windows rolled down completely and an overwhelming odor of raw marijuana was allegedly coming from inside the vehicle.
While he was waiting for Erwin to produce his paperwork, police observed that Erwin allegedly had two dress shirts hanging up in the rear passenger’s side window, along with dozens of oranges laying through the vehicle and a pillow on the back seat, along with other miscellaneous items. Police allegedly observed Erwin to be extremely nervous, handing police his license and registration, along with expired insurance and a ticket he had just received from Wyoming Highway Patrol for traveling 90 mph in the 70-mph zone.
When police asked Erwin about his trip, he allegedly had a difficult time telling where he went, the purpose for the trip, and how long he stayed at his destination.
Police allegedly had information from license plate readers that Erwin was lying regarding the details of the trip.
During the conversation with police, Erwin’s nervousness increased and the odor of burnt marijuana was allegedly coming from his person and Erwin had no medical marijuana permits.
When police asked Erwin if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, he allegedly said he did not, finally admitting that he did smoke marijuana while in California and had burnt marijuana in the door pocket of the driver’s door. When police asked him about other illegal substances in the vehicle, he allegedly informed them that he did not have anything else.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed the burnt marijuana roach in the driver’s door pocket, as well as a used meth pipe lying on the front passenger seat, a Rolaids bottle with approximately seven grams of meth inside which was in Erwin’s bathroom bag in the back seat, and three pounds of marijuana and 6.5 pounds of crystal meth in the trunk.
Erwin was placed under arrest, interviewed and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Erwin is out on $50,000 cash surety. Erwin is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 2.
