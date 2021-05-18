Alleged Colorado drug dealer pleads not guilty to newest string of charges

DEADWOOD — An alleged drug dealer facing multiple drug charges and racking up even more during a Deadwood traffic stop in March pleaded not guilty to the most recent charges before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tavis Little said Friday that Faisal Loay Mufti, also known as Nathanial Loay Scott, 51, of Colorado Springs, Colo., remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office on $35,000 cash bond and is awaiting trial.
Mufti was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 24 and charged with: possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of marijuana, more than one pound but less than 10 pounds, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony carrying a mandatory minimum one-year prison sentence; possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, heroin, a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), a Class 5 felony; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, morphine, a Class 5 felony.
Court documents say that on March 13 at approximately 1:20 a.m., Deadwood police observed a Black BMW with South Dakota license plates.
Police had been informed earlier in the day that the vehicle owner had warrants and was wanted for questioning related to an earlier counterfeit bill being passed in town. Police allegedly observed the vehicle cross over the double yellow line, leaving its lane and entering the oncoming lane.
A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Mufti by his Oklahoma driver’s license. Mufti allegedly told police he was coming from Spearfish and heading to a Deadwood hotel.
Police discovered Mufti allegedly had multiple warrants and he was arrested. A search of the car allegedly yielded a metal safe containing seven bags of a white crystal substance, a green ammo can with a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, a Wyoming license plate and a Colorado license plate, a bag of sim cards, receipts, a notebook, a second large plastic bag of a green leafy substance, syringes, new products inside of buckets with multiple cans of butane, a second notebook with names and items listed, additional pipes, and a fake camera lens with a green leafy substance in the bottom.
Mufti tested positive for benzodiazepines and methamphetamines.
When police processed the evidence, weighing the drugs, allegedly 1.7 pounds of marijuana, 250.2 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 3.48 grams of a substance that field tested positive for heroin, two pills identified as morphine sulfate, white blotter paper believed to be LSD, and a blue candy tablet with a wet spot believed to be LSD and multiple items of paraphernalia were found.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said the methamphetamine equated to nine ounces and has a street value of $800-$1,000 per ounce.
“So there was $9,000 worth of meth on him in the car, along with baggies and 1.7 pounds of marijuana is a lot of marijuana, too,” Mertens said.
Mufti is facing several other drug charges in Lawrence County, most recently after being stopped for a traffic infraction on I-90, where he was arrested on an active hit and run warrant in Lawrence County, which also netted multiple illegal drugs and the method by which to distribute them allegedly found in the vehicle he was driving.
Mufti was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 23, 2020 and charged with: possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, which also carries a mandatory one-year prison sentence; possession of a controlled drug or substance; possession of more than one-half pound, but less than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony; possession of marijuana, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance, Clonoazapam, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, Alorazapam, a Class 6 felony.
Court documents say on Dec. 12, 2020 Mufti allegedly failed to move over for a law enforcement vehicle that was on a separate stop at mile marker 15 on I-90.
After establishing his identity, it was determined Lawrence County had a warrant out for Mufti’s arrest for hit and run and he was placed under arrest.
Earlier in 2020, Mufti was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 30 and charged with: hit and run accident resulting in death or injury, a Class 6 felony; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
These allegations are related to a separate Sept. 4, 2020 incident. He pleaded not guilty to all the previous charges Feb. 25.
During an inventory of Mufti’s vehicle Dec. 12, 2020, law enforcement located a glass pipe for marijuana next to the driver’s seat and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, also located a plastic container that contained approximately 10-12 baggies containing a white crystal substance which field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Also located were various scales, empty baggies, and a larger container of more methamphetamine. Based on the baggies that contained sellable amounts and empty baggies, law enforcement believe Mufti had been distributing methamphetamine.
Multiple glass pipes also containing a burnt white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine pipes were allegedly found, along with a small baggie similar to the ones containing methamphetamine that allegedly contained various pills. The pills were determined to be Alorazapam, Lorazapam, and Clonazopam, all schedule four controlled substance. These items were found in a backpack behind the driver’s seat, while a purple bag found in the trunk of the car allegedly contained half pound to one pound of raw marijuana and multiple marijuana distribution company bags.
Mufti is due in court again June 24.
