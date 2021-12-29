Alleged cocaine dealer pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD – A man stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 and allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine and the means by which to distribute it pleaded not guilty before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Dashaun Shakur Ashley, 23, of Rapid City, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 1 and charged with: possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute cocaine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Nov. 11 around 7:59 p.m., police observed a vehicle allegedly exceeding the speed limit and stopped the vehicle near mile marker 27. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashley and police observed his hands were shaking when he handed over his driver’s license and registration.
Ashley questioned police as to the reason for the stop, saying he was only going 5 mph over the speed limit. Police asked Ashley to accompany them back to the patrol car to issue him a written warning. During the conversation in the patrol car, police allegedly observed various indicators of possible criminal activity and nervousness, which did not subside despite advising him he was only receiving a written warning.
When police ran his information, an alert from Rapid City Police Department came back saying Ashley is known to use cocaine and heroin and may be in possession of a firearm.
Police asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Ashley allegedly denied the presence of anything illegal, but admitted to past marijuana use. Ashley denied consent to search his vehicle and for a K-9 sniff search, as well as a search of his person.
A search warrant was obtained and a plastic baggie was allegedly found containing two large suspected crack/cocaine rocks that field-tested presumptively positive for cocaine, as well as a red hand bag underneath the driver’s seat containing a loaded 10mm Glock pistol and a digital scale. As the search continued, a burnt marijuana roach in a cup holder was allegedly found, as well as a small plastic rubber container that had a wax-like substance, suspected hash/THC oil that tested presumptively positive for THC.
Ashley was placed under arrest and a search of his person revealed a large wad of $20 bills in his pocket and two separate wads of cash in his wallet.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Ashley is free on $3,000 bond. Ashley is due back in court Feb. 10, 2022.
