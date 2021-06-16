Alleged burglar pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A local man accused of multiple burglary and grand theft charges dating back to 2020, pleaded not guilty to yet another grand theft charge before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said, that Scott Symonds, 39, of Sturgis is being held without bond, following his indictment on multiple charges and several different files by a Lawrence County grand jury.
Most recently, Symonds pleaded not guilty to grand theft of more than $5,000 and less than $100,000 for the alleged theft of a fiberglass enclosed trailer, on Aug. 28, 2020. Information filed in the case says Symonds was previously convicted of two felonies: grand theft July 23, 2003 in Lawrence County, for which he was paroled in October 2009; and third-degree burglary Aug. 4, 2005, for which he was paroled in August of 2011. Grand theft of between $5,000 and $100,000 is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Because Symonds has previously been convicted of felonies, this charge is enhanced to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Symonds also racked up several charges last year, including: June 10, 2020 third degree burglary of two different construction trailers — one on Gobbler Road in Spearfish and one in Lawrence County; third degree burglary of two separate homes under construction on Powderhouse Trail; and third degree burglary of a Green Acres storage unit, each a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; grand theft of $1,000-$2,500 from each of the construction trailers and from each of the homes under construction, each a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; and grand theft from $5,000-$100,000 from the storage unit, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The previous charges are alleged to have occurred in April 2020.
In a separate file, Symonds was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge Aug. 19, 2020 and bonded out.
Court documents say police were dispatched to a location on US Highway 14A Aug. 19, 2020 and found Symonds who allegedly had Lawrence County warrants out for him. He was arrested and during a search at the jail, a small baggie with a white substance inside it was allegedly found on his person.
Racking up even more charges, Symonds was later indicted Sept. 30, 2020 on the following charges alleged to have occurred that month: first degree burglary of a Lawrence County cabin, a Class 2 felony, punishably by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; third degree burglary of a storage shed, a Class 5 felony; second degree burglary of a camper living quarters in Lawrence County, a Class 3 felony; grand theft $5,000-$100,000 of an ATV and tools from a Lawrence County property, a Class 4 felony.
While he was free on bond, Symonds continued to rack up charges in 2021. On Feb. 25, he pleaded not guilty to a first-degree burglary charge and a third-degree burglary charge.
April 22, he pleaded not guilty to driving with a revoked license, possession of stolen property, grand theft, more than $1,000, but less than $2,500, and petty theft.
Symonds appears in court again July 1.
