SPEARFISH — They say cliché’s are clichés for a reason, and what better image is there than a fireman recuing a cat from a tree?
“Animals can get in places where, honestly, they need help getting out. And there’s times when they can get themselves out you’ve just got to give them time,” said Travis Ladson, Spearfish Fire Chief.
At around 11:44 a.m. Monday, the Spearfish Fire Department received a call from a Spearfish resident who said her cat Lily had been stuck in a tree somewhere in the forest behind her home near McGuigan Road for at least two days.
“I think a certain animal scared it up there. Was it a mountain lion; was it a coyote, a fox, who knows? And that cat got up in a place it just couldn’t get down,” Ladson said.
Upon arriving on the scene and locating the tree containing the fretful feline, Ladson said the situation turned out to be much more difficult than just the old “cat in a tree” call.
The base of the tree sat at the bottom of a 60-foot ravine, blocked by heavy brush and foliage.
“There were a ton of down trees and stuff like that, so we had to do some clean up to get to it,” he said.
Ladson called for backup and chainsaws to help clear a path down the steep hillside. Four other members of the department and four members of the Forest Service joined Ladson on the scene.
“The Forest Service came and helped us with some manpower and that was absolutely huge, it probably saved us and hour to an hour and a half having those four people come and help us,” Ladson said. “Time was of the essence, how hot it was, the cat was in distress, it wasn’t going to live if we didn’t do something.”
While they cut their way through the dense shrubbery, Ladson said someone was watching the Lily to make sure all the added noise and disruption didn’t scare the cat into doing something drastic.
“I think the cat was worn out and just in such distress and scared and all that, that it just stayed right there,” he said. “If it would have jumped or just went, it would have hurt itself.”
Once the path and area surrounding the base of the tree were clear, the team used extension ladders lowered by ropes to reach the cat.
Spearfish Fire Department Capt. Don Werner suited up in full gear to make the climb. Ladson said whenever a firefighter encounters an animal in distress they gear up to protect them from claws and teeth because they never know how it will react to being rescued.
“Cats can be so different, some of them – like this one – it didn’t want to fight,” Ladson explained. “It was just such in distress. (It) wanted to come down.”
Werner walked Lily back up the hill towards her home, and apparently she was anxious for her ordeal to be over.
“That cat at that time was like, ‘I’m good, I’m done, let me down,’” Ladson said with a laugh. “A lot of times, it’s funny, you let those cats down and – boom – they go straight to the house.”
Ladson said the department treats every rescue call with the same level of attention and gravity, whether it’s a burning building, or a scared kitty stuck up a tree.
“The risk versus reward, we always have to look at that with our manpower and our firefighters but there was a safe way to do this and it went really well,” he said. “People’s pets mean so much to them and we understand that.”
Although not quite as harrowing, Ladson said the department also had to rescue another stuck cat on Tuesday evening.
“The one (Tuesday) night, it’s name is Whiskers, but they call it ‘Big Mamma,’” he said with a laugh. “It went down in a storm drain and we ended up having to open up some man-holes.”
Ladson said the rescue of Big Mamma was a relatively simple one compared to lily’s predicament.
“It ended quick because it was just getting to where the cat was and allowing one of the family members to encourage it and it came right out,” he explained. “Two days in a row. Rescue a cat Monday, recue a cat Tuesday, it gave us some laughs, ‘well what are we going to do (Wednesday).”
