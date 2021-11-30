SPEARFISH — The new roundabout at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street may have some drivers a bit stymied, so the Black Hills Pioneer reached out to Eric Ligtenberg, the head of the drivers education department for the Spearfish School District to give us a “crash” course in roundabout etiquette.
“When I think about roundabouts, the one we have in town is the simplest,” Ligtenberg said. “Change is never easy and it can be confusing because we don’t have that experience with it, but I do like the roundabout.”
Ligtenberg said roundabouts are designed to cut down on congestion by keeping a steady flow of traffic passing through a busy intersection rather than the stop-and-go of traffic lights and signs.
“Roundabouts are hard if you don’t have experience,” he said. “It might slow traffic down, but it doesn’t stop traffic.”
As opposed to a four-way stop intersection, in which a driver would yield to the vehicle to their right, Ligtenberg said in a roundabout situation, drivers yield to vehicles approaching from their left.
“You’re driving counter clockwise in a roundabout,” he said. “So you would be looking to your left and yielding to any traffic coming from your left.”
The other piece to navigating a roundabout is when and how to exit.
“That’s where, probably, the most accidents might happen in a roundabout, is the lack of indicating your intention to exit the roundabout,” Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg said blinker lights are not required when entering a roundabout, but when approaching the desired exit point, the driver should indicate their intention to exit by engaging their right turn signal.
He used the example of approaching the roundabout on Jackson Boulevard from Main Street.
“ (If) I basically want to go straight, I would enter, go (past Ames Street), and then I would blinker right to exit the roundabout to continue my path back on Jackson,” he said.
Before the roundabout, a left turn onto Ames Street would be pretty straightforward. With the roundabout, drivers wanting to turn left must actually turn right, before making a 270 degree left turn.
“If you wanted to truly turn left, you would have to do that circle past Ames, past Jackson and then indicate that you want to turn on the other part of Ames but you’re now going south,” Ligtenberg said.
To add to some people’s uncertainty regarding the roundabout, it also includes a bike lane and crossing lanes for pedestrians. Ligtenberg said these too, can seem daunting, but are easily managed with the proper understanding.
Pedestrians and cyclists should always be given the right-of-way when crossing a street. If the driver of a vehicle is approaching the roundabout via Jackson Boulevard from Main Street, and intends on turning right onto Ames Street; while a pedestrian or cyclist is also approaching the roundabout, but intends to continue straight onto Jackson Boulevard, Ligtenberg said the driver of the vehicle should enter the roundabout, but yield to the cyclist or pedestrian with their right turning signal blinking to indicate to other vehicles their intention to exit the roundabout once the person they’re yielding to has cleared the lane.
“You would be crossing his lane of traffic, technically, so you would have to yield to him if he’s going straight,” he said. “I think you could definitely enter and wait to make that turn onto Ames as they cross.”
With the proper knowledge and a little practice, Ligtenberg said roundabouts can be extremely efficient and beneficial ways to navigate intersections.
“Anytime something is new, it can be frustrating until you kind of learn how it works, but … you give it that time to become educated with it, afterwards you’re like, ‘on man we should have put this round about in years ago,’” he said. “Driving is a social skill in communicating.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.