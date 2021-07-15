SPEARFISH — Kids and adults alike learned all about raptors Tuesday afternoon at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion in the Spearfish City Park.
Julia Kittelson, a volunteer with the Black Hills Raptor Center, provided an up-close look at four raptors who serve as avian ambassadors for the center.
The birds were all adults who, for one reason or another, cannot be safely returned to the wild.
First up was the American kestrel, the smallest species of falcons in North America. Hendrix, a male, weighs only ounces. Kestrels can fly 30-35 mph, significantly slower than their cousins, the peregrine falcon that can top 200 mph.
Kittelson said a good kids book about falcons is “My Side of the Mountain.”
Next up was the American screech owl — Little Red Riding Hoot.
She received head trauma somehow, Kittelson said and was brought to the center as an adult. Owls have special feathers that allow them to fly silently, and extra bones in their necks that allow them to turn their heads around about 270 degrees.
She recommended the books “Owl Moon” and “Wesley the Owl.”
Up next was the most common bird of prey in North America — a red tail hawk.
Freya weighs in around 2.5 pounds and dazzled the crowd when she flapped her wings from Kittelson.
She suggested reading “H is for Hawk” or “Arrow Hawk” to learn about how birds are rehabilitated.
Last was the largest species of hawk in North America. Phoenix, the ferruginous hawk, weighs about four pounds. They live primarily on the prairie and will even sit at a prairie dog hole and wait for the rodent to come to the surface before snatching it for a meal.
