Alaska man pleads not guilty to grand theft auto, firearm theft

DEADWOOD — An Alaska man, allegedly discovered with a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Ricky D. Brossow, Jr., 22, of Anchorage, was indicted by Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 29, 2021 and charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property, a vehicle, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; grand theft of a firearm, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to court documents, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Dec. 19, 2021, Deadwood police responded to Deadwood Station for the report of a male subject requesting ministerial aid for a room. When police arrived, they spoke with Brossow. Lawrence County dispatch advised he had a non-extraditable warrant out of Alaska.
Brossow told police he had an interview for a job Tuesday morning, but did not have money for a room until then. He also stated he had a truck parked in the parking lot that would not start. Police then asked Brossow if they could go look at the truck. Brossow allegedly sat his coat down on a chair and took a magazine for a firearm out of his pullover pocket. When police asked Brossow what the magazine was for, he allegedly said for the firearm in his coat pocket.
Police reportedly retrieved a loaded firearm from the jacket, cleared the firearm, and placed it on the floor of the patrol car for safekeeping. When police advised dispatch of the white Ford F-350 pickup bearing Wyoming license plates that Brossow took them to, dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of California.
Brossow was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police advised Lawrence County dispatch of the serial number on the firearm from Brossow’s coat. Dispatch advised the firearm also came back as stolen.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Brossow is being held in the Lawrence County jail on $2,500 bond. Brossow is slated to appear in court again March 8.
