Airport wildlife fence payment sees major adjustment

SPEARFISH — Plagued by scheduling delays, the wildlife exclusion fence project at the Black Hills Airport-Clyde Ice Field has nearly doubled in cost due to staff overtime.
“As of July 24, 2021, there are 1,489 hours of Archaeologists time utilized on the project,” read a proposal from KLJ Engineering, the administrative arm of the project.
The original contract between KLJ and the city budgeted for 540 hours of Archaeological work, but according to the proposal, the onsite archaeologist has already logged 1,489 hours.
“Unfortunately the contractors have had all kinds of difficulty with scheduling delays, material delays, personnel delays and that has increased KLJ’s time in the field,” explained Brandy Kean, Spearfish Public Works director during the Spearfish City Council’s Aug. 16 meeting. The proposal asks the city of Spearfish to approve an amendment to the company’s original contract cost to the tune of $211,161.10, budgeting for an additional 15 working day for the archaeologists at 12 hours per day; three round trips to the airport, at 14 hours per trip; and 18 nights of per diem. The proposal also accounts for added time needed by the Resident Engineer with 15 working days at eight hours per day and 15 round trips to the airport at two hours per trip, and a Traditional Cultural Specialist at an estimated 70 hours. The amendment will almost double the overall contract agreement from $255,237.89 to $466,398.99.
“Unfortunately this is necessary to comply with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) requirements for the cultural monitoring that has to occur on the site while the contractor is on the site,” Kean said.
In February, the city council approved the fence project with the understanding that it would be almost completely funded by a grant from the FAA.
“If we say, ‘no,’ to this, then the FAA says, ‘no,’ to 100% grant funding of the wildlife fence,” Kean said.
A cultural assessment was conducted at the airport in 2019 when Spearfish proposed constructing a crosswind runway. Twelve Traditional Cultural Specialists from five Native American Tribes allegedly located 80 sites deemed culturally significant. The FAA rejected a Freedom of Information Act request from the Pioneer citing Exemption 3 of the FOIA. What the sites are remains
secret.
Kean said she worked with KLJ to maximize some efficiencies contained in the proposal and save on overages where they could to reach the final number, which she said the FAA grant will still mostly cover.
“It is anticipated that this construction administration amendment will be (90% funded by the FAA), the city will pick up 10% of the $211,000,” she said.
Kean said because the contractor failed to meet its June 30 deadline for substantial completion, the city has been charging them $1,000 per day in damages since July 1. As of the council’s meeting on Aug. 16, the city had collected approximately $33,000 in damages, Kean said that money would be applied to the city’s portion of the proposed amendment; approximately $21,116. The overall completion date for the project is estimated to be Aug. 30.
