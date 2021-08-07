Air Force unmanned aircraft crashes near Gilby; no injuries

GILBY, N.D. (AP) — An unmanned and remotely piloted U.S. Air Force aircraft crashed in a rural field near Gilby on Friday morning as it was returning to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Authorities say the Air Force RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at about 7 a.m. There were no people on board and no reported injuries.
A fire that happened after the crash was put out, and an investigation is underway.
The public is being asked to avoid the area, as it is now the site of an active military investigation.
In a statement, Col. Jeremy Fields, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, said military personnel were on the scene and he anticipated the recovery and investigation may take several weeks.
