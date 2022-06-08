Ager retains District 1 commission seat

BELLE FOURCHE –– Incumbent James Ager successfully retained his District 1 seat on the Butte County Commission, defeating opponents Les Hermann and Steven Clooten.
Of the 493 votes cast for the District 1 election, Ager garnered 54%, or 266 votes, Ager said he appreciates all of those who support him and his efforts.
“I’m humbled by the results of the election,” he told the Pioneer on Wednesday. “Thank you District 1 voters for re-electing me to represent you on the Butte County Commission. As in the past, I’ll try my best to represent your needs and desires.”
Ager also shared a message to his competitors.
“Also, I want to thank Steve (Clooten) and Les (Hermann) for your time and effort,” Ager said. “Butte County has a bright future. Let’s all work together to keep moving forward.”
Clooten, who gathered 34%, or 168 votes, wished Ager luck Wednesday.
“I wish the best for James (Ager) … I wish the best for the council and the county and if I can be any help to them, I’d be glad to do that,” he said.
With 12%, or 59 votes, Hermann said he is a little disappointed in the results.
“I would have liked to have gotten (the chance) to maybe steer things in what I thought would have been a better direction,” he said. “The people made their choice, and we’ll just have to go forward with that and hope for the best. I think people just need to participate more and maybe attending those meetings if they can. Because I don’t know if they do … and if the commissioners don’t have the pulse on what (the people) want, then how do they know which direction to go?”
