DEADWOOD — Getting up to the 6,804-foot perch that is home to the Custer Peak Lookout Tower takes some doing. But once one is up, oh, what sights can be seen.
Accomplishing this feat Thursday revealed the toils and progress being made in a partnership between HistoriCorps, Boxelder Job Corps Center, and the Black Hills National Forest forged to repair and preserve this historic structure built in 1911 and still in use today as a fire lookout.
HistoriCorps, a non-profit organization specializing in preserving historic structures on public lands, and Boxelder Job Corps Center are working with employees from the Black Hills National Forest on the lookout south of Deadwood, off Highway 385. Project goals are to repair the catwalk, railing, stairs, and cab support structure.
David Porter, district archaeologist on the Northern Hills Ranger District, said Custer Peak requires constant maintenance, due to the fact that it’s an old structure.
“What I do is make sure that what we’re doing to the lookout actually maintains its historic character,” Porter said. “That it’s going to look like what it looked like when it was originally built. I do the historic research on it. Historic photos, historic drawings, and I write a report for what we call Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act … describe what we’re doing, how we’re going to do it, exactly, step by step, what the process is and what the end result will be. Basically, the report is going to state that what we’re doing is going to match the historic character of the structure when we’re done, but also preserve it for future generations.”
The Custer Peak Lookout is still in use by the Forest Service as a fire lookout. The first lookout was built in 1911 as a small cabin on a platform. In 1916 it had wrap-around windows installed. In 1923 a cupola-style lookout replaced the cabin and was used until 1941-1942 when the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed the lookout seen today, using natural materials to help match the natural surroundings.
“We want it to look like it looked when it was originally built by them. We don’t want to add modifications. We don’t want to make it look modern, but we also have to keep it updated and maintained,” Porter said. “It’s still being used for its original purpose. It’s heavily visited by tourists, so it’s important that we keep it at an operating level.”
A structural engineer and a historic architect were hired to survey the entire building prior to the project’s start.
“They went through it, every little nook and cranny and decided every little thing that could be fixed and how it could be fixed,” Porter said. “It’s been a very cooperative effort.”
The Boxelder Job Corps is a forest-operated Job Corp Center and five students from the center are helping on the project. Carpentry and painting, facility maintenance, welding, electrical, office administration, culinary arts, and forestry are all trades that can be learned at the center. Students helping out on the Custer Peak Lookout Tower are enrolled in the carpentry and painting trade.
“The students will be under the direction of the HistoriCorps staff, cutting stuff, fitting lumber, making sure it fits tight, nailing and screwing,” said Works Program Officer Ed Lewis. “They’ll be painting when they’re finished. It’s a great experience for the students.”
Building materials, including a significant amount of tools and lumber were brought as far as the Custer Peak Road allows and were then carried the remainder of the way by project workers. How many board feet of lumber?
“A lot,” said one worker. “Lots of tools, lots of totes full of tools, water.”
Seth Ruff, a Boxelder Job Corps student was working on the stairs up to the catwalk.
“Mostly, cutting lumber,” he said. “We’re part of the carpentry trade. We’re learning how to use more specific tools, more power tools, measurements. It’s a lot of fun and a lot of work, at the same time. What was really hard was carrying all this lumber up here.”
Ruff said in the future, he aspires to build custom houses and the work on the tower is preparing him for that.
“A lot of the work we’ve done in the past was just repair work,” Ruff said. “This is kind of like that, but on a bigger scale.”
HistoriCorp Crew Leader Beckett Hunecke said he is working with students, helping them learn the correct tools to learn and helping them get through the day.
“This is giving them more onsite experience,” he said. “You can work in a shop and learn how to use tools and things like that, but when it comes time to actually apply those skills, that is what this is. You’re going to run into things where you’re going to have to do problem solving … it’s learning to apply the skills they already have and just learning to be adaptable.”
Hunecke said, hopefully, the experience inspires students to go into historic preservation.
“We need more people to be doing that. A lot of these buildings, especially with the Civilian Conservation Corps, are getting to be around 100 years old and we want to be able to keep using them in adapted ways, or like this, where it’s still being used the same way it was originally designed for,” Hunecke said. “We’re going to need the people that have the construction skills that also have a passion for history.”
The project cost is estimated to be around $140,000 and is being done through a HistoriCorp agreement with the National Forest Service’s Washington office.
“The forest put money toward the outhouses, logistical things, campground,” Porter said. “It has continual maintenance, as far as fixing loose boards, painting. In 2008, there was a Passport in Time project up here, where they did some fairly major work on the catwalk and it’s actually kind of what we’re undoing now. It was done with good intentions, but it was necessarily done to match the historic character of what it originally was. The intent was to protect the structure, which is our ultimate goal, but, we also want to try and keep it historic. Otherwise, it would just be clad and metal and sealed with glass.”
The five-week project is expected to wrap up Sept. 15.
