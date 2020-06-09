AG: Whitewood officer justified in April shooting

WHITEWOOD — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg determined that the Whitewood officer who shot and wounded a Rapid City man April 10 was justified in her actions.
“It is my conclusion that the actions of the officer of the Whitewood Police Department were justified,” Ravnsborg said in a prepared statement Monday. “I would like to thank the Whitewood Police Department and the Officer for their complete cooperation in this investigation.”
According to the investigation report, conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Whitewood police officer Kannesha Nept responded at 11:15 a.m. to the Sonset Station, located at 1322 Laurel St., to a report of a male acting erratically. A store clerk said the man, later identified as Jaris Kroetch, 41, of Rapid City, was acting paranoid and hyper, murmuring to himself, and his speech was slurred and stuttery.
Upon Nept’s arrival, she made contact with Kroetch and asked him for his identification.
Nept later told investigating officers that Kroetch was acting strange, said he believed someone was following him. Nept said Kroetch was swaying, as though he was on some type of illegal drug and shaking as he was attempting to purchase items at the counter. Kroetch dropped cash on the floor and made no attempt to pick it up. Nept described Kroetch’s eye as twitching and said that Kroetch was walking back and forth.
Kroetch said he did not have it on him, but it might be in his car. Both went outside so he could locate his identification in his car; however, he was unable to do so.
Nept planned on conducting field sobriety tests, but prior to doing so, she patted Kroetch down for weapons and removed a knife from his person.
Kroetch performed the tests and allegedly failed, “miserably,” as she later told DCI agents.
As Nept tried to handcuff Kroetch, he resisted and fled. Kroetch ran toward the gas pumps. Nept radioed for backup, pulled her Taser, and told him to stop or he would be Tased. When he did not comply, Nept fired the Taser striking Kroetch in the upper back. When she was on his back attempting to detain him, Kroetch pulled the Taser probes from his back and flipped Nept over his back and onto the ground.
According to the report, Kroetch got to his feet, removed the windshield washer fluid containers from near the gas pumps, and began to throw the fluid all over the pumps. Nept drew her duty weapon and told Kroetch multiple times to get on the ground. Kroetch failed to comply, and rather, walked to his car where he got into the driver’s seat and tried to start his car. He, however, had the wrong keys and grabbed a knife with his left hand. Nept said he made a thrusting motion and she fired one round from her duty weapon, striking Kroetch in the right thigh.
She pulled Kroetch out of the vehicle, and as Kroetch was pulled from the vehicle, the knife fell to the ground where she kicked it under the car and then rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived.
According to the report, Nept told investigating officers that she felt that Kroetch was coming toward her with the knife, and she feared for her life and the lifes of other people in the area. She said she believed Kroetch would have harmed her with the knife or the employees at the Sonset Station. She said she had already tried utilizing the Taser. Kroetch had flipped her over his shoulder. She said that she tried everything, and nothing worked.
When DCI agents arrived immediately after the incident, they made contact with Nept and conducted an inventory of her weapons. They documented her duty-issued Glock 9mm handgun, which had been unloaded, one loose unspent 9mm round, a duty magazine with 15 unspent rounds, and two spare magazines with 17 unspent rounds. One spent 9mm shell casing was located at the scene as well as a camouflage folding knife on the ground underneath Kroetch’s driver’s side door, and other knives, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle.
Video and audio evidence, according to the report, captured the incident. It shows Nept attempting to handcuff Kroetch when he pulled away. Nept ordered Kroetch to turn around and put his hands behind his back.
Kroetch said, “I’m not gonna do it, man.”
Nept’s body camera fell to the ground, and audio from that camera captured the Taser being deployed. Video from the gas station captured part of the incident and showed Kroetch’s legs, prone on the pavement. A few seconds later, Nept’s legs flipped up and over Kroetch. Both Kroetch and Nept got to their feet where Kroetch pushed Nept away and exited the frame. Nept then drew her firearm and walked in the direction Kroetch fled.
Audio from her body camera showed Nept told Kroetch numerous times to get on the ground, to get out of the vehicle, and that if he put the keys in the vehicle, she would shoot him. Then it captured the sound of one shot being fired as the vehicle started.
According to the report, drug and alcohol screening determined that Kroetch had both methamphetamine and marijuana in his system, but no alcohol.
DCI conducted a criminal history check on Kroetch, and determined he had multiple arrests and convictions on his record including assaults on law enforcement, escape/obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault, aggravated eluding, and driving under the influence.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, a reasonable officer present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain, and building,” according to the report. “It is the conclusion of this report and the Attorney General that the Whitewood Police Officer was justified in firing his/her weapon and using lethal force.”
This was Nept’s second officer-involved shooting in four months.
On Dec. 28, 2019, she attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for no taillights in Whitewood. The driver, Hunter Baker, of Spearfish, fled through town at high speed. Nept conducted a pit maneuver to spin Baker out of control near the intersection of Highway 34 and Whitewood Valley Road. Baker and Nept ultimately ensued in a scuffle. During this time, Nept fired a single shot from her 9mm Glock duty weapon. No one was injured by the shot. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation of the incident.
“The officer was justified in my opinion in firing her weapon, because she was in fear of her safety,” said Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald.
