AG Vargo talks taking on human traffickers

PIERRE — Human trafficking is a year-round problem, with investigations and arrests being made every day.
But the issue is compounded during large events and festivities.
“It steps up nationally anytime you have kind of a major event, you could look for it around the Super Bowl, you could look for it around Mardi Gras, all of those kids of big events in any given community definitely lead to increased awareness, kind of a heightened awareness of children being at risk,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo. “People are somehow giving themselves a pass at being decent human beings.”
And it happens in the Black Hills during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Vargo said that in the time leading up to the Rally, many child trafficking awareness groups will step up their activity to spread the word to vendors and local businesses on what to look for.
“It’s not obvious. It’s not very easy to stand out. You’re talking about, sometimes, very vulnerable populations,” he said.
With the influx of people crowding the Black Hills from all walks of life, Vargo said it can be difficult to spot the warning signs of someone just having a rough Rally trip, and those who are being exploited by predators.
Just as there are many ways a person can be taken advantage of and abused, there are several victim advocacy groups each focused on different points of intercepting the problem.
“Some are focused more on assisting law enforcement in interrupting human trafficking as an ongoing thing, and some are much more focused on assisting the victims of human trafficking after the fact,” Vargo said.
One local group, Phoenix Rising Education Program (PREP), has been focused on both sides of that advocacy, particularly with regards to sex trafficking, providing both education and outreach to children as well as financial and educational support to survivors after they’ve broken free.
“At any given time there are 50,000 predators online looking for kids, looking to get kids to send them material that they then could use on child pornography websites, looking for ways to exploit, looking for kids to meet in person,” explained Pamela Lee, one of the co-founders of PREP.
In 2021 during the Rally, Lee said PREP was involved in a sting along with the Department of Criminal Investigation and other federal agencies, which found several predators in the area.
“We just had a sting operation (in 2021) that several people right here in Spearfish got arrested for,” Lee said. “It is in our town. We’re not immune from it, so you just need to know what the risks are and be aware of the fact that they could be anywhere.”
Lee explained that there’s no hard-set guidebook to recognizing the symptoms of human trafficking as exploiters find new ways to groom their victims all the time. So it’s vital that not only parents, but everyone, familiarizes themselves with the latest information available to take an active role in prevention.
“Just five years ago in 2017, the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) system took in 248 cyber tips over the course of the year,” Vargo said. “Last year we had more than tripled that, we were up in the 800s. And this year we feel that we will be on track to be between 900 and 1,000.”
Vargo pointed out that the accessibility of the cyber tip system does mean agents receive a great deal of general information that requires further steps to investigate, but many are specific and “actionable.”
“I think that, that’s a testament, again, to some of the education That’s being done by the non-governmental organizations that participate in this space. I think that they’re doing an excellent job of educating a wider group of people than might otherwise have known about it.”
Beyond education and advocacy, Vargo, who is a member of the National District Attorneys Association’s legislative committee, said new laws have made it easier for victims to fight back against attackers, specifically in the increasingly dangerous and expanding cyber realm.
“It was federal legislation that made it possible for victims to sue (online chat sites) directly, made it possible for prosecutors to hold the platforms themselves criminally liable under certain circumstances,” he said.
Vargo referred to the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), which were signed as a package into law in 2018 by former president Donald Trump. Those laws focused heavily on a website called Backpage.com, which centered, in large part, around advertisements for “Adult Services.”
The law allowed for the seizure of the website by the government and for a number of lawsuits to be filed against its administrators by victims who alleged that they had been trafficked through the site. Since 2018, the crack down on advertising for “sex work” online has caused an uproar in the legitimate prostitution industry. But proponents of the legislative package say it does far more good than harm.
“That was great because it really did kind of shut down what was one of the most popular and one of the most common mechanisms for people who were actually trafficking. Unfortunately it doesn’t address, necessarily, the demand for the product,” Vargo said. “You’re doomed by your own success. Having shut down the most popular versions, we’ve sent the cockroaches running into every corner.”
Aside from eliminating one of the most prolific sites on the internet for sex traffickers to operate, the seizure and subsequent legal battles surrounding Backpage.com, Vargo said the example set by enacting FOSTA-SESTA, has sent a wake-up call to other online platforms, who have stepped up to prevent those types of actions from taking place.
“They have started to police more actively, on their own, what is happening on their own sites,” he said.
There’s still a great deal of vigilance and work that needs to be done in order to keep children safe on the internet, but Vargo said even just knowing that there are groups including the sites themselves, actively searching for predators, helps slow the traffic.
“It’s kind of like that officer who’s running radar,” Vargo said. “I don’t think they’re stopping a whole bunch of speeders, but they probably do slow down a whole bunch of cars.”
More legislation is making its way through the federal process to help strengthen the online protections that FOSTA-SESTA started. But Vargo said the most immediate and efficient way to tamp out human trafficking in the real world is still through grass-roots education and advocacy programs, combined with community involvement.
“We are never going to be unhappy at receiving a tip that doesn’t pan out. So simply reporting to a local law enforcement agency or as far up the chain as you can find, reporting to who ever you can find if you see something that is out of the ordinary,” he said. “But one of the things that I believe we really need to focus in on is preventing the conditions that lead to the possibility of human trafficking.”
Vargo said predators prey on the vulnerable members of our population. Bad actors know how to spot the warning signs and exploit those vulnerabilities by offering a quick-fix solutions that seem attractive, but also make the victim feel indebted to and reliant on the oppressor. That’s when they’re able to spring the trap, and convince their victim to engage in an activity they wouldn’t normally be comfortable with.
“We need to focus on the vulnerable,” Vargo said. “If we can be there for them – in our churches, in our communities, in our schools – not just government; this can’t just be about government. If we can reach these people and we can harden the target, we can make that 15-year-old whose not happy with their life at home understand that there are people out there who will protect them and love them, we can have a huge impact on the capacity of trafficking organizations to recruit and then exploit that child.”
It’s important to remember that adults can be victims of human trafficking as well, but in order to truly stem the tide, a concerted effort must be made to lift up and encourage the youth of South Dakota to stop the destructive pattern of oppression before in starts.
“We do have big hearts in South Dakota. We believe in helping our neighbors, and we particularly believe in helping out kids,” Vargo said. “The more that we bring them in, the more that we give them alternatives, the more that we make them feel comfortable as themselves in their community the less likely that these predatory organizations will be able to get their hooks into them.”
For more information about the Phoenix Rising Education program, visit www.prepeducation.org, or call (605) 340-0832.
For other resources about human trafficking visit the South Dakota Attorney General’s website at, https://atg.sd.gov/Victim/CrimeVictimServices/resourcesandpublications.aspx
The Internet Crimes Against Children’s tip line at,
And the South Dakota Department of Public Safety at, https://dps.sd.gov/victims-services/victims-assistance-program/human-trafficking
Or contact your local law enforcement to report any concerns.
Spearfish (605) 642-1300
Belle Fourche (605) 892-4354
Deadwood (605) 578-2623
Lead (605) 584-1615
Sturgis (605) 347-5070
Whitewood (605) 269-2550
