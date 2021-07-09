AG: Tribal-issued medical pot cards should be honored

PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement should honor tribal-issued medical marijuana identification cards held by non-tribal members off the reservation, a view not shared by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration and the state Highway Patrol.
Last week, Noem’s administration guided law enforcement officers not to honor Native American tribes’ medical marijuana ID cards if they are not issued to tribal members. The governor’s office said troopers who encounter 3 ounces or less of marijuana in the field would still make arrests of non-tribal members with tribal-issued medical marijuana cards.
The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe opened the state’s first marijuana dispensary after the medical cannabis law took effect July 1 and planned to issue ID cards to anyone with a certified medical condition. The state doesn’t plan to begin issuing medical marijuana cards until November.
Tim Bormann, chief of staff for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, said the tribe’s ID cards are valid under state law because they are medically certified.
Borman cited the law that states “a valid written certification issued within the previous year shall be deemed a registry identification card for a qualifying patient.”
Borman also said many state’s attorneys have already made their position clear that they will not be prosecuting possession of any amount of marijuana equal to, or less than 3 ounces. So, a secondary question, Borman said, is whether those same state’s attorneys would go through the steps to prosecute a low-level misdemeanor charge relating to tribal-issued ID cards.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.