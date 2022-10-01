By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Black Hills Roundup Ag Committee honored four leaders of the agricultural community Thursday evening.
The committee hosted the 37th annual Agri-business Appreciation Banquet at the Belle Fourche Community Hall to pay tribute to the businesses and leaders of the local ag industry that is fundamental to the region.
Ag Leadership Award
This award went to Ree Reich for her many years of leadership.
Reich served for 40 years as a 4-H leader and remains an advocate and volunteer fundraiser for the organization. She became involved in 4-H when she and her husband, Tim, returned to Belle Fourche in 1978. Shortly after they moved into their home, a friend invited them to join Valley View 4-H Club. Reich once told her mom, seeing the benefits of 4-H beyond friendship, that she should be doing more for the community.
Her mom replied, “Ree, you are raising citizens for your community.”
Ree thought about that so many times over the years. As a parent, you don’t just raise children. You raise citizens. 4-H raises citizens through various ways, such as public speaking, service to community, and learning by doing.
In addition to serving as a 4-H leader of Valley View 4-H Club, Reich served as a 4-H county and state judge and still serves the board of the Western Family Consumer Science Show. In 2017, she helped launch the Redwater Youth Leadership Fund which provides youth scholarships to Butte and Lawrence county youth so they can participate in national leadership opportunities.
Young Rancher Family Award
The Young Rancher Family went to brothers Levi and Caleb Dacar as well as their families consisting of Lana, Ellie, Megan, Owen, and Elsie.
Raised in a family where ranching, farming and big-game outfitting was a way of life, they grew up working the ranch.
They attended country school until high school where they attended Belle Fourche High School, team roping together before they graduated.
Both went to college and ultimately returned home with their families to take over the ranch. Together, they represent the five-generation Muleshoe Ranch that was founded in 1941.
Ag Business Award
This award was presented to Brandon Freed with Runnings of Belle Fourche.
Freed grew up on a ranch east of Newell, where he and his family raised sheep and cattle. Known for his strong work ethic, he spent his summers working for area ranchers and sale barn. He took every chance he could to work at a branding and helped his family with custom branding cattle for buyers.
He attended college at South Dakota State University in Brookings where he met his future wife Cassandra. They welcomed daughters McKenna in 2011 and Isabelle in 2014.
He managed a feedlot and then Motive Parts in Belle Fourche before being hired as the store manager of Running’s when it opened in Belle Fourche.
Known as, “the long-legged fella that is always going a million miles a minute,” Freed continues his high-level of customer service no matter how large or small the purchase.
Ag Persons of the Year Award
Raymond and Sheila Kinghorn were presented with this year’s Ag Persons of the Year Award.
Raymond was born the second youngest of seven kids where he participated in activities throughout the Black Hills.
He started working at the Saint Onge Sale Barn as a teenager and has worked either there or at the Belle Fourche Sale Barn ever since. He still helps and works on sale days at the Saint Onge Sale Barn.
Throughout the years, he has trained horses for himself and others. He has trained them to do everything you would need, from normal ranch duties to team roping and barrel racing. Many horses that he has trained have become favorites of the families that own them.
He met Sheila in Belle Fourche, and they have been together ever since. For 30 plus years she has tackled every task that comes with the territory of being a ranch wife; from rides to and from the field, to branding, cooking, and everything in between. They have two sons.
When the boys were younger, they put on field trips for their classmates, to show kids that didn’t grow up in agriculture the ins and outs of ranch life. Many kids learned how to ride a horse, make and throw a rope, or just appreciate where their food comes from. He excelled at showing them along the way how fun it could be and how important agriculture is to the area.
Welcome to the discussion.
