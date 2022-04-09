AG impeachment vote slated for Tuesday

SOUTH DAKOTA — Rep. Charlie Hoffman is off the fence on impeachment.
The Republican state legislator from Eureka said he now favors impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. He’s not alone.
“Until I witnessed the special briefing given to House members and press by the (South Dakota) Highway Patrol in actual accident reconstruction, I was on the fence,” he said Friday. “After seeing the length of time Mr. Boever’s body was on the AG’s car with his head inside of the AG’s car’s window and then flying off hitting the middle of the lane behind the AG’s car leaving bone fragments on the road and skidding into the ditch at 65 mph, my mind has changed. I now have irrefutable evidence the AG knew exactly what he hit and lied to investigators and the Hyde County Sheriff.”
Hoffman said he has struck animals several times, including a deer, a rabbit, skunk, raccoons, gophers, a mourning dove, pheasants, and a grouse. It always was very obvious what happened, he said.
“I knew immediately what hit me,” Hoffman said. “I knew every time.”
Hoffman was one of several state representatives who responded to questions about the impeachment hearing set for Tuesday morning at the state Capitol. To impeach Ravnsborg, who struck and killed Joe Boever as he walked on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore on Sept. 12, 2020, and force a trial in the state Senate, 36 representatives must vote for impeachment. It’s the first impeachment hearings in state history.
Hoffman said he wonders why all of the state representatives didn’t watch Wednesday’s presentation by two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. He said 10 legislators were together at the Capitol for it, and 28 others watched remotely on Zoom.
“I highly doubt anyone who saw that presentation doesn’t think the AG didn’t know what he hit,” he said. “Up until Wednesday, I was on the fence. I am no longer on the fence. I will be voting to impeach unless something that is earthshaking comes up, and I don’t expect that to happen.”
Hoffman said two Republican representatives have told him they will introduce motions to impeach Ravnsborg, who was elected attorney general in 2018.
State Rep. Fred Deutsch, of Florence, now supports impeachment. The Republican, who represents District 4, said he will support impeachment. Deutsch said he has gone back and forth on the issue, but now has made up his mind.
“This has perhaps been the most difficult decision I’ve had to make in my life,” he said.
Rep. Will Mortenson, of Pierre, has been in support of impeachment since the Legislature first addressed the matter in February 2021. He has told reporters several times he feels the attorney general must be removed, and Deutsch said he was told Mortenson, a Republican who represents District 24, is prepared to call for impeachment on Tuesday.
“I expect there will be a vote,” Deutsch said. “I really don’t have a feel how the vote will turn out other than I expect it to be close.”
He said the reports released in the last few days did not impact his decision.
“Not a bit,” Deutsch said. “The only things that’s important are the events beginning on the date of the accident.”
However, he said the report from the special investigative committee was very influential for him.
“We asked a committee of mostly lawyers and law enforcement, plus spent nearly $100,000 on one of the top law firms in the state to investigate and make recommendations,” Deutsch said. “They did a very thorough, professional job. But in the end, I concluded to support impeachment because a man died as a result of the attorney general’s carelessness, and because South Dakotans have lost trust in their attorney general, our state’s highest law enforcement officer. I believe it is important that the Legislature shows South Dakotans that we hold their confidence and trust in law enforcement and government higher than any individual, regardless of the individual’s power or position.”
Rep. Tim Goodwin, of Rapid City, who represents District 30, is the majority whip of the House. He has favored impeachment for some time.
Goodwin said he thinks Ravnsborg knew exactly what happened that night — “beyond the shadow of a doubt.”
He said the House Republicans and Democrats will caucus at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. They are scheduled to meet on the floor at 11 a.m., and he said impeachment proceedings will proceed. It will take a vote of 36 lawmakers — a majority of the body — to move the matter to the Senate.
Although Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, representing District 31, wrote a letter to Speaker Spencer Gosch to say he will not attend the special House meeting and does not intend to vote, Goodwin said that does not alter the number of votes needed for impeachment.
“Recent news reports have raised the issue of a potential attorney-client relationship between me and Attorney General Ravnsborg arising out of our conversations in the days following his traffic accident,” Odenbach wrote in his letter to Gosch. “To avoid even the appearance of impropriety, I am writing to let you know that I will be recusing myself from the House vote and will not be attending the proceedings in Pierre on April 12th, 2022.”
Goodwin said he hopes that doesn’t prevent the House from impeaching Ravnsborg.
“We get 28 (Republicans), and we’re good to go,” he said. “I hope we will. I think it’s an easy decision, a no-brainer.”
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, of Spearfish, a Republican who represents District 31, said she will vote to impeach Ravnsborg.
“As soon as information about that tragedy came out, it was mishandled from the very beginning,” she said. “After finding out some facts about it, listening to some testimony, I kind of came to the conclusion that he wasn’t being honest about what happened that night.”
She said the special committee was improperly formed and did too much of its work in secret. The entire House should have selected the members in an open session, Fitzgerald said.
“I didn’t like the idea or feel comfortable with Speaker Gosch choosing who he wanted on that committee,” she said.
Fitzgerald’s husband, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald, also sought the 2018 Republican nomination for attorney general. Some of the special committee members had supported Ravnsborg in the past.
She said she does not know how the Legislature will vote but said the presentation from the troopers “solidified things” for her, and she hopes other legislators feel the same way. Fitzgerald said she wonders why the committee did not hear from the troopers, whose report was very detailed and informative.
“I would hope so,” she said. “Why was the committee not allowed to hear that?”
Fitzgerald said the entire case has caused people to believe there are two tiers of justice, one for regular people, and one for those in power. That’s another reason to remove Ravnsborg, whom she feels should admit his mistakes and accept responsibility.
Rep. Tim Reed, a Brookings Republican who represents District 7, wants to see a vote on impeachment but isn’t sure how he will vote.
“If articles of impeachment are brought before the full House, the wording of the resolution is critical in my final decision. I do believe articles of impeachment should be brought to the full House for a vote,” Reed said. “The AG’s actions surrounding the accident are concerning to me and most South Dakotans and the AG should be held accountable.”
He said the new reports of the Ravnsborg’s driving violations have not impacted his decision. A report was released on Monday and the troopers held a briefing for lawmakers on Wednesday, and that provided “important information,” Reed said.
While he said constituents have “only become more adamant” that Ravnsborg be held accountable for his actions, he continues to focus on the facts surrounding the Sept. 12, 2020, fatal crash.
“I’m spending my time on the events surrounding the accident that killed a man,” Reed said. “I appreciate the work of the special committee. Like any committee report I take into account, what was in the report and then make my own decision.”
He was unsure what the results might be on Tuesday.
“I have not spoken to enough legislators to have an estimate if there are enough votes to impeach,” Reed said.
Rep. Mike Weisgram, of Fort Pierre, said he is wrestling with the decision.
“This issue has been very taxing and coming to a firm decision has been (and continues) to be very difficult,” said Weisgram, who represents District 24. “I have read the evidence provided by the House Select Committee, saw the public safety presentation, asked numerous attorneys and law enforcement friends, talked to my legislative friends, and prayed for direction on my impending vote on impeachment. At times, I have thought my mind was made up but as I reflect and challenge my conclusion, I recant.”
He described it as “my dilemma” and said he intends to make a final decision this weekend.
Rep Mark Willadsen, a Sioux Falls Republican who represents District 11, declined to reveal which way he was leaning on the issue.
“At this time, I do not feel it would be appropriate for me to comment,” Willadsen said. “The special session is open to the public, and that is the appropriate time for me to comment.”
Democrats who responded — there are eight in the 70-member House — all favored impeachment.
Rep. Ryan Cwach, a Yankton lawyer who represents District 18, served on the House investigative committee, which voted 6-2 on party lines to not recommend impeachment. Cwach wrote the minority report favoring removing the attorney general, and said he believes all Democrats will vote to impeach Ravnsborg.
“I do support impeachment. Currently, I am only one of two House members to have publicly voted in favor of impeachment as being a part of the impeachment committee,” he said. “As a member of the House Select Committee on Impeachment, I reviewed all the evidence before us with an open mind. I often viewed my role as both a prosecutor and a grand jury member. As a committee member, we were responsible for investigating the evidence and also making the decision on the recommendation.”
“After reviewing all the evidence, and in particular, the testimony of law enforcement officers, I believe the attorney general committed a crime resulting in the death of Mr. Boever, which the attorney general has admitted,” Cwach said. “I also believe he was not truthful with law enforcement officers during the course of the investigation.”
He said he was not swayed by the report or the law enforcement presentation this week.
“The only thing that influenced my decision were the facts of the case, which showed that the attorney general committed a crime resulting in the death of Mr. Boever, and he then afterwards was not truthful to law enforcement about the crime,” Cwach said.
He said he is not lobbying anyone to support impeachment but did write an op-ed for The Rapid City Journal explaining why he favored impeachment.
Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, of Mission, who represents District 26A, said he favors impeachment but isn’t optimistic Ravnsborg will face that penalty.
“I am guessing the House won’t impeach the AG. I do support impeachment,” Bordeaux said. “I have been open to hearing any info on the issue and have waited to make a decision so I haven’t been on either side. I am not sure about the other House members and I am not lobbying anyone. Recent reports of the driving record and video of him being pulled over won’t help him I am sure and it does help to see how he behaves overall.”
“The special committee’s info has helped to flesh out information that otherwise might not have come to the surface. There aren’t enough people who agree to impeach him. I will be in the minority vote as usual,” he said. “That doesn’t bother me as I believe I am on the right side of this issue and he shouldn’t be the AG, and shouldn’t have gotten off so easy. I am not sure if people are changing their mind in recent days, it doesn’t seem like there is any new information to make them change their minds.”
Rep. Jennifer Keintz, a Democrat from Eden who represents District 1, said she has been pro-impeachment for some time.
“I will be supporting the impeachment of AG Ravnsborg. This has been my position since last year when the initial articles of impeachment were introduced,” Keintz said. “I don’t want to speak on behalf of the other Democrats, but I think we all intend to vote for impeachment. It’s not a partisan issue, but I think we have all come to the conclusion that impeachment is the correct decision.”
She said legislators who want to see the attorney general removed from office come from both sides of the aisle.
“I haven’t spoken to any Republicans about impeachment,” she said. “However, there are some Republicans who have been lobbying House members (including me) in favor of impeachment. I’ve received emails on which recipients were blind carbon copied, so I don’t know who else received the emails.”
“Since I haven’t talked to many other legislators, I don’t know if there are enough to impeach,” Keintz said. “I suspect it will be close either way. I know some are looking at this from a political perspective.”
She said the ongoing battle between South Dakota Republicans, with Gov. Kristi Noem and Speaker Spencer Gosch engaging in a very public feud, could be a factor.
“The contingent of Republicans who have consistently opposed Gov. Noem’s agenda may oppose impeachment as well, since she supports it. I disagree with this approach,” Keintz said. “My focus is, and has always been, on seeking justice for Joseph Boever and his family. Political infighting should play no role in the decision.”
There are other theories and beliefs in play as well, she said.
“I have heard some concerns that impeachment sets a precedent for removing an elected official that could be abused in the future,” Keintz said. “The other reason I’ve heard is that if the legal system didn’t find him guilty of a major crime, then there is nothing impeachable.”
Following the accident, Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded no contest to two, was fined $1,000, and paid $3,000 in court costs. Judge John Brown also ordered him to promote safe driving.
Keintz said she doesn’t have a count on how legislators will vote on Tuesday.
“I suspect many are weighing the political ramifications on them personally more than the facts and standard to which we should hold elected officials,” she said.
Keintz said she was not persuaded by the data released recently.
“Recent reports of the AG’a previous driving violations did not impact my decision, although it does offer further support that AG Ravnsborg has consistently behaved in a manner that falls short of expectations for the state’s top law enforcement official,” she said. “Similarly, the reports from the Select Committee on Impeachment did not sway me but did solidify what I already believed to be true — that the attorney general must be held accountable for killing Joseph Boever. While this was a tragic accident, it is Ravnsborg’s behavior related to the accident — and in the 18 months since — that have convinced me he is unfit to serve the people of South Dakota. Most people I talk to are angry that the AG has received special treatment and that most people who killed a person, even by accident, would have been in jail a long time ago.”
Rep. Rhonda Milstead, a Hartford Republican, did not say how she planned to vote but did obliquely express her views on Ravnsborg’s actions.
“I believe that everyone should act with absolute integrity. Elected officials are seen as leaders and every leader must meet a higher standard than the average citizen because the average citizen is watching and expecting absolute honesty, truth, and accountability,” said Milstead, who represents District 9. “Lying and manipulation as well as not cooperating are not acts of integrity. If any leader falls below that bar, they should apologize and step down at a very minimum. It is unfortunate that the attorney general, who is seen as the highest law officer in the state, is acting in a way that discredits every law officer and diminishes trust in the eyes of the people who are counting on protection. Leaders put others first and I am very proud that I see the first responders in South Dakota do that consistently.”
Rep. Linda Duba, of Sioux Falls, who represents District 15, said she would not reveal how she stood on impeachment.
“I’m trying hard to respect the process and not speak publicly about my vote or the upcoming day,” Duba said.
