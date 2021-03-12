AG fatal crash criminal case moves into courtroom today

PIERRE — Six months to the day he ran over and killed Joe Boever, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s criminal case will move into a courtroom.
That doesn’t mean he will be there, however.
Ravensborg’s initial appearance is set for 4 p.m. in the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. He has been charged with three misdemeanors for the Sept. 12 fatal crash.
“It is unlikely that the defendant will appear in person on these charges; an attorney can appear on behalf of the defendant,” prosecutor Michael Moore said.
Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch of Rapid City, has confirmed his client will not be present.
Ravnsborg has been charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving. The maximum penalty for each is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Sovell announced the charges at a Feb. 18 press conference.
Moore is the Beadle County state’s attorney and was one of three county attorneys who consulted with Sovell. He has been appointed a temporary deputy Hyde County attorney, he said.
Moore said at the press conference in Pierre that the evidence and state law didn’t allow for more severe charges, such as vehicular homicide or second-degree manslaughter, and also said South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law.
“Recklessness is an extremely high burden for us to establish and in this case we don’t have it,” Moore said. “I don’t feel good about it but it’s the right decision.”
Saying Boever’s family doesn’t feel good about the entire legal process is a considerable understatement, according to Nick Nemec, Boever’s cousin. He plans to attend the hearing along with Boever’s widow Jenny.
“I will be there Friday, as will Jenny,” Nemec said. “I’m a little irritated they moved the initial hearing to Hughes County. It almost seems as though an effort is underway to make the entire process easier for Ravnsborg, his attorney and the judge. No consideration is made for the family of the victim.”
He said Jenny Boever lives two blocks from the Hyde County Courthouse — and more than 50 miles from the Hughes County Courthouse.
Moore said the case was relocated to Pierre for the “convenience of the parties but the venue remains in Hyde County.”
Hyde County Clerk of Courts Marilyn Hanson said the Hyde County courtroom is small and “antiquated,” with few electrical outlets, and there is no elevator in the building. There is expected to be considerable media interest in the hearing.
Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom, since Ravnsborg objected to that, according to Sixth Circuit Court Administrator Heather Covey. Audio will be made available to the public and media, Moore said, since retired Sixth Circuit Judge John L. Brown approved that.
Boever was killed when he was struck by Ravnsborg’s red 2011 Ford Taurus, which was traveling at 67 mph on the west edge of Highmore, the Hyde County seat. The attorney general was returning to Pierre from a Republican Party event in Redfield.
Earlier that day, Boever, 55, had driven his pickup off the road about a mile west of where the fatal crash occurred. His cousin and close friend Victor Nemec picked him up and took him to his house in Highmore.
For some reason, Boever decided to walk out to where his pickup was parked. It had struck a large hay bale and was disabled; he and Victor Nemec had made plans to retrieve it the next morning.
As he was walking back to Highmore on the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 14, Ravnsborg struck him, smashing his body against the hood of the car and forcing his head inside the car.
Ravnsborg, who it was revealed had been on one of his two cell phones looking at political websites shortly before the crash, said he had no idea what he hit. In a 911 call, he claimed he struck an unknown object “in the middle of the road.”
The investigation proved that Boever had been walking on the shoulder and was carrying a flashlight when he was hit. The flashlight was located the next day, still turned on.
After the charges were announced last month, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered videos of three hours of interviews Ravnsborg did with a pair of North Dakota investigators on Sept. 14 and 30 released. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in because the South Dakota attorney general oversees the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
After Ravnsborg denies using his cell phone, the detectives tell him they have proof he did so. He then admits he was on it while driving, a violation of state law.
When he insisted he had no idea what he hit, one of the agents pushed back.
“His face was in your windshield, Jason, think about that,” said North Dakota Bureau of Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel.
But the attorney general insisted he was not driving recklessly.
“I don’t know what I would have done different,” Ravnsborg said. “I believe I was in the road, and I believe I set my phone down, shut the radio off, and was looking to put the cruise control on.”
Boever’s body was not found that night. He was killed by the impact, losing a large amount of blood.
Neither Ravnsborg nor Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives nearby and responded to the 911 call, spotted the body in low grass on the edge of the road. Volek did not administer a blood alcohol test, and loaned Ravnsborg his private vehicle to return to Pierre while the sheriff waited for a tow truck to arrive from Pierre.
Ravnsborg drove back to Highmore the next morning to return the car. He and his chief of staff inspected the wreck site and Ravnsborg said he discovered Boever’s body.
He then drove to the sheriff’s home to alert him. That afternoon, Noem announced to the state that Ravnsborg had been in a fatal crash, but she provided few details. Ravnsborg said some family members at first thought he had been killed.
The governor did express her sympathies for the family of the person killed in the crash. As all this was happening, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec began to suspect their cousin was the victim.
His body was left at the crash scene until that afternoon. The Nemecs were later brought to a local funeral home and shown the body, allowing them to confirm his identity.
Ravnsborg was tested for alcohol consumption 15 hours after the crash. He said he had not drink any at the GOP event and witnesses backed that up. Still, the lengthy delay and odd circumstances around the fatality have stirred considerable controversy in the state and, as the story gained national exposure, in the country.
Sovell and Volek refused to speak to the media, even as Ravnsborg asked them to do so, and Nick Nemec said Boever’s family was suspicious of the drawn-out investigation.
When the misdemeanor charges were announced, and the videos were released, the reaction was strong. Nemec said he feared
“I had said months before the charges were announced that I expected a charge of ‘crossing the white line,’” he said. “That is what the basic charge is. I now expect the eventual punishment will be a traffic fine, no jail time.”
After releasing the videos on Feb. 23, Noem called on Ravnsborg to resign the following day. Both are Republicans. He has declined to do so, saying he did nothing criminal and wants his day in court.
Also on Feb. 24, the South Dakota Legislature moved to impeach the attorney general. No state official has been impeached in South Dakota’s 132-year history. After more than five months with little action, the matter was moving at lightning speed.
But as the firestorm grew, Judge Brown suddenly cooled it off.
He ordered the videos be taken from the state website — many other websites still have copies — and said no more information could be released.
The Legislature then slowed its impeachment efforts and finally said it would await the outcome of the trial. Ravnsborg said that was appropriate.
“The House’s action today will allow the legal system to proceed without further interference and with due process,” he said in a statement released by his private spokesman Mike Deaver. “I have cooperated fully with investigators and law enforcement in this matter and look forward to its resolution. I will continue to work every day for the people of South Dakota.”
Nemec said people should consider what would happen if the roles were reversed. What if Joe Boever, a grocery-store worker who also helped at his cousin Victor’s farm, had struck and killed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg?
Would he not have been tested at the scene for alcohol or drugs? Would he have been given a car to drive home in? And would he only face three misdemeanor charges and never see the inside of a jail cell?
Nemec doubts Ravnsborg will be forced from office.
“Impeachment would surprise me,” he said.
The Legislature adjourned on Thursday. It is scheduled to return on March 29 to wrap up the session and review possible vetoed bills. It seems unlikely an impeachment trial can be scheduled.
But Nemec has vowed to ensure Ravnsborg’s career in public office will end with this term, which expires at the end of 2022. He already faces a potential challenger, as former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who lost to Noem in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary, has said he wants his old job back.
“I doubt the 2022 GOP convention will renominate Jason Ravnsborg, there is only so much the SD Republican Party will put up with,” Nemec said. “Losing a SD attorney general race is not something they will risk.”
